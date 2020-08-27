× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONGERVILLE – Willis L. “Bake” Knapp, 91, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born Dec. 22, 1928, in Congerville, the son of Elias and Loida Steiner Knapp. He married Bernice Bauman on June 26, 1949, in Morton. She survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Lynn (John) Getz and Julie (Dave) Schumacher, both of Eureka, and Janet (Ben) Leman, Congerville; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one sister, Carrie Lou Hartman, Congerville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Stanley Knapp, one brother, Glenn Knapp, and one granddaughter, Leigh.

Willis served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He worked as a mason and contractor, as he owned his own business, Willis Knapp and Son and Knapp Concrete. Willis was a member of the Congerville AC Church, Congerville. He was known for his love of the Lord and his commitment to Christ. Willis was a constant, dependable presence in the lives of his family, church and friends. He was a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather. Willis’ stories and smile will be remembered by all who knew him.