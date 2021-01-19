Wilma Simpson

Wilma graduated from Roanoke Victory High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education from MacMurray College, Jacksonville. She was a kindergarten and music teacher. As a teacher at Greenville High School, she met her husband, who also taught there. After she retired, Wilma was a substitute teacher in Urbana for Willie T. Summerville. She was a member of the Champaign Apostolic Christian and Roanoke AC Churches and the Oratorio Society at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Wilma not only had a love of teaching music, but enjoyed singing herself. She was also a talented piano player and was still playing her piano in the last year at the Woodhaven Retirement Community. Wilma loved to entertain and would always integrate creative themes into her dinner parties. In her later years, she sold Tupperware and used her creative flair while hosting various parties.