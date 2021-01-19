ROANOKE – Wilma Simpson, 93, died at 2:22 a.m., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Woodhaven Retirement Community in Livonia, Mich., where she was a resident.
She was born June 3, 1927, in Roanoke, the daughter of Lee and Ida Beer Scherer. She married Robert K. “Bob” Simpson on June 10, 1956, in Roanoke. He died June 30, 2019.
Survivors include one son, John Simpson; one daughter, Leigh (Steve) Schamp; three grandchildren, Jordan Kennedy Schamp, Lindsay Paige Schamp and Alexandra Leigh Simpson and one brother, Robert Lee Scherer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Emma Scherer.
Wilma graduated from Roanoke Victory High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education from MacMurray College, Jacksonville. She was a kindergarten and music teacher. As a teacher at Greenville High School, she met her husband, who also taught there. After she retired, Wilma was a substitute teacher in Urbana for Willie T. Summerville. She was a member of the Champaign Apostolic Christian and Roanoke AC Churches and the Oratorio Society at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Wilma not only had a love of teaching music, but enjoyed singing herself. She was also a talented piano player and was still playing her piano in the last year at the Woodhaven Retirement Community. Wilma loved to entertain and would always integrate creative themes into her dinner parties. In her later years, she sold Tupperware and used her creative flair while hosting various parties.
Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke, with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Roanoke AC Church. Burial will follow the service in the Roanoke AC Church Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Woodhaven Retirement Community, 29667 Wentworth Street, Livonia, Mich., 48154.