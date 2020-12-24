Wilmer Blunier

ROANOKE – Wilmer E. Blunier, 101, died at 1:08 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, where he was a resident.
He was born April 27, 1919, in Roanoke, the son of Elmer and Marie Sutter Blunier. He married Sylvia A. Streitmatter on Jan. 5, 1947, in Princeville. She died Nov. 26, 2006.
Survivors include two sons, Jack (Gail) Blunier, Phoenix, Ariz., and Ray (Wendy) Blunier, Roanoke; five grandchildren, Nicole Blunier and Nathan (Keri) Blunier, both of Waddell, Ariz., Kaylea Blunier, Chicago, Nolan Blunier, Baton Rouge, La., and Madeline Blunier, Springfield, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Brittany, Branden, Haley and Emma; four sisters, Erma Moser and Rachel (Richard) Leman, both of Roanoke, Dorothy (Charles) Leman, Livonia, Mich., and Gladys Haefli, Peoria and one brother, Robert Blunier, Titusville, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Harlow Blunier, Edward Blunier and Gaylord Blunier, and seven sisters, Mardell Bowald, Mildred Hoerr, Ann Sauder, Merna Koch, Mary Lou Grimm, Melba Hangartner and Phyllis Schacherbaurer.
Wilmer served in the Army during World War II and was stationed in Europe. He farmed in the Roanoke and Benson areas all of his life. Wilmer was a member of the AC Faith Church in Eureka and Roanoke American Legion Post No. 463. His faith and his family always came first and he enjoyed his time spent at family gatherings and church activities.
A private family service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke. It will be livestreamed at the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will follow the service in the Roanoke AC Church Cemetery, rural Roanoke.
Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Roanoke.