Wilmer Blunier

ROANOKE – Wilmer E. Blunier, 101, died at 1:08 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, where he was a resident.

He was born April 27, 1919, in Roanoke, the son of Elmer and Marie Sutter Blunier. He married Sylvia A. Streitmatter on Jan. 5, 1947, in Princeville. She died Nov. 26, 2006.

Survivors include two sons, Jack (Gail) Blunier, Phoenix, Ariz., and Ray (Wendy) Blunier, Roanoke; five grandchildren, Nicole Blunier and Nathan (Keri) Blunier, both of Waddell, Ariz., Kaylea Blunier, Chicago, Nolan Blunier, Baton Rouge, La., and Madeline Blunier, Springfield, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Brittany, Branden, Haley and Emma; four sisters, Erma Moser and Rachel (Richard) Leman, both of Roanoke, Dorothy (Charles) Leman, Livonia, Mich., and Gladys Haefli, Peoria and one brother, Robert Blunier, Titusville, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Harlow Blunier, Edward Blunier and Gaylord Blunier, and seven sisters, Mardell Bowald, Mildred Hoerr, Ann Sauder, Merna Koch, Mary Lou Grimm, Melba Hangartner and Phyllis Schacherbaurer.