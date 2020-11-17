Wilmer Sears

Wilmer worked at Ulrich Manufacturing in Roanoke. He enjoyed his farm connections and loved to attend auctions to deal with farm machinery. Having coffee and chats with his friends at local shops was always a pleasant, uplifting venture. The couple enjoyed traveling and visiting their many friends, in particular good times with the Swartzendruber relatives before. Winters in Sarasota, Fla., were very special for them. Another special interest for the couple was the Mennonite Heritage Center near Metamora. They spent many hours hosting and helping with maintenance and repair jobs. Some items of historic interest, such as a loom, were donated to the center by them. Wilmer always looked forward to the Mennonite Relief Sale. He would always want to know when the next one was coming up. Wilmer enjoyed the pancake and sausage meals and would even bid on a quilt every now and then, as quilts were also a hobby of hers. He was active in service projects such as All Faiths Food Bank in Florida and Illinois. One of the highlights he frequently talked about was his voluntary service in Puerto Rico in the 1950s with the Ulrich Foundation. Wilmer was a lifelong member of Mennonite parishes of Metamora, Tiskilwa and Sarasota. He was an active member of the Gideon’s Bible Society for many years. Wilmer resided Sarasota, Tiskilwa and Washington during his lifetime. Although there is sadness of his loss, the family is rejoicing that he is being rewarded in the heavenly kingdom for a life well lived. He liked the Bible verse in John 14:3 that says, “If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am”.