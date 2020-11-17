Wilmer Sears

ROANOKE – Wilmer Lee Sears, 90, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Liberty Village in Princeton.
He was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Princeton, the son of Harvey and Dina Camp Sears. He married Shirley Swartzendruber on March 10, 1957, at Willow Springs Mennonite Church, rural Tiskilwa. She died in 2009.
Survivors include one brother, Merle (Joy) Sears, Tiskilwa; three sisters-in-law, Kay Sears, Eureka, Janet Sears, Madison, Mo., and Jane Sears, Goshen, Ind., and numerous nieces, nieces and other Swartzendruber relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Duane Sears, Bob Sears and Earl Sears, numerous aunts, uncles and one nephew, Bill Sears.
Wilmer worked at Ulrich Manufacturing in Roanoke. He enjoyed his farm connections and loved to attend auctions to deal with farm machinery. Having coffee and chats with his friends at local shops was always a pleasant, uplifting venture. The couple enjoyed traveling and visiting their many friends, in particular good times with the Swartzendruber relatives before. Winters in Sarasota, Fla., were very special for them. Another special interest for the couple was the Mennonite Heritage Center near Metamora. They spent many hours hosting and helping with maintenance and repair jobs. Some items of historic interest, such as a loom, were donated to the center by them. Wilmer always looked forward to the Mennonite Relief Sale. He would always want to know when the next one was coming up. Wilmer enjoyed the pancake and sausage meals and would even bid on a quilt every now and then, as quilts were also a hobby of hers. He was active in service projects such as All Faiths Food Bank in Florida and Illinois. One of the highlights he frequently talked about was his voluntary service in Puerto Rico in the 1950s with the Ulrich Foundation. Wilmer was a lifelong member of Mennonite parishes of Metamora, Tiskilwa and Sarasota. He was an active member of the Gideon’s Bible Society for many years. Wilmer resided Sarasota, Tiskilwa and Washington during his lifetime. Although there is sadness of his loss, the family is rejoicing that he is being rewarded in the heavenly kingdom for a life well lived. He liked the Bible verse in John 14:3 that says, “If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am”.
Due to precautions with regard to the coronavirus, a service is being planned for a later date. Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Willow Springs Mennonite Church, 16621 Kentville Road, Tiskilwa, 61368, or to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) 21 South 12th Street, Akron, Pa., 17501-0500.
