A pair of boys with a design on disc golf

ROANOKE – As it pertains to disc golf, two Brocks are better than one.

Two local teenagers have joined forces on a new course layout in the park on the village’s west side.

“After playing on some courses, we just felt it was needed,” explained Brock Magnuson. “We thought it would be nice to incorporate a disc golf course into the community.”

Through a spirited effort, the high school sophomores-to-be raised $30,000 through generous donations from various local businesses.

“We raised the money within three weeks,” said Brock Martin. “We had some big donors along with families, which was a big help.”

The boys hope to have the 18-hole course open by the early to the middle portion of August.

See full article on July 16 Woodford County Journal newsstands

