TCC honors Monge, Braman again: Roanoke-Benson's Maddie Monge was named to the Tri-County Conference first team for the fourth time, each of which via unanimous variety. Luke Braman was picked for the second straight season, again unanimous, and he was also chosen as the league's top player. Junior Joel Weber was another Rockets' player on the first squad. James Early and first-year Kaylea Randall appeared on the second squad, while first-year Jasmine Garman made the third team