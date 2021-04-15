Barth on the brink of EC standard

“I talked to our guys about that,” Barth said. “There is still a lot to play for. This may not be the conference championship that we wanted to be in, but you still have an opportunity to do something that has not been done in the program.”

For perspective on five straight winning seasons, consider this. When Barth was hired, the Red Devils had gone 19-81 in the previous 10 years, including 0-10 in ‘06. His predecessor had resigned during the ‘08 season.

Barth inherited a small roster and bulked it up to 58 players by the time practice began in ‘09. Over the past five years, EC has been “averaging 89, 90 players” annually, Barth said.

His goal when he took the job was to build a 100-player roster. He still has that in mind— a tall task at a college with an enrollment of 513 — but first he would like to get to 94.

That was the most Traister had during his tenure as head coach. He often said that if Barth got to that number, they would go have a steak dinner. Traister died in November at age 101.

“I’m hoping this year in his honor we can hit that mark (in the fall),” Barth said. “He’ll be looking down and be happy with that.”