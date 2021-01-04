Braman playing ball in the Sunshine State

ROANOKE - Luke Braman just wants to play basketball. Currently, he is unable to in Illinois because of COVID-19 restrictions, so the 6-foot-9 Roanoke-Benson center is headed where he can.

He left early last week for Florida, specifically Feltrim Academy in Haines City. In his first game in over nine months, Braman recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles in Saturday’s 72-70 triumph over Clearwater Academy International in the Florida Get Down Invitational held at St. Francis Catholic Academy in Gainesville. He is also taking remote learning classes at R-B before returning home in early March after Feltrim’s season is completed.

"I've been working out, but not really with a team playing basketball," said Braman. "Not practicing with a team, I miss that and am excited I'll be able to do that again."

He recently signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Last season, Braman averaged 14.2 points per game, 9.3 rebounds and shot 62 percent from the floor to help the Rockets post a program-best 36-1 record and a berth in the one A Final Four.

