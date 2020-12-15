 Skip to main content
Braman to sign with ONU

On Wednesday afternoon, Luke Braman will ink a letter of intent to play basketball for Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Last season as a junior, the 6-foot-9 center had team-highs in points per game (14.2), rebounds (9.3) and field goal percentage (62 percent) to help Roanoke-Benson post a program-best 36-1 record and a berth in the one A Final Four.

In addition, Braman will spend a portion of his senior season playing for Feltrim Academy. The private school is located in Haines City, Fla., 35 miles southwest of Orlando. He will depart Dec. 28 and is expected to return to Central Illinois in early March.

