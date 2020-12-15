Braman to sign with ONU

On Wednesday afternoon, Luke Braman will ink a letter of intent to play basketball for Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Last season as a junior, the 6-foot-9 center had team-highs in points per game (14.2), rebounds (9.3) and field goal percentage (62 percent) to help Roanoke-Benson post a program-best 36-1 record and a berth in the one A Final Four.