Champaign replaces Peoria as boys' state basketball host; girls to stay at ISU

BLOOMINGTON – The boys are headed back to Champaign while the girls will remain in Normal. That is the decision reached by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board of directors during their Monday meeting held in a virtual format. The boys’ state basketball tournament will return to State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign (formerly the Assembly Hall) next March. After 77 years, the tourney moved from Champaign to Peoria in 1996. The girls’ tourney will remain at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus, where it has been since ’92.

Both the boys’ and girls’ contracts are for three years.

Peoria also put in a bid to host the boys’ tourney along with a bid for the boys’ and girls’ tourneys in downtown Carver Arena.

“We are thrilled with today’s news that the Illinois high school boys basketball state finals will return home to the campus of the University of Illinois,” said Fighting Illini athletic director Josh Whitman. “We are grateful to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Champaign-Urbana to host the state finals. We are humbled by their confidence in our community, which I know will come together to provide the players, families and fans of the state’s best teams a once-in-a-lifetime experience.