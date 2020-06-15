Champaign replaces Peoria as boys' state basketball host; girls to stay at ISU

BLOOMINGTON – The boys are headed back to Champaign while the girls will remain in Normal. That is the decision reached by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board of directors during their Monday meeting held in a virtual format. The boys’ state basketball tournament will return to State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign (formerly the Assembly Hall) next March. After 77 years, the tourney moved from Champaign to Peoria in 1996. The girls’ tourney will remain at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus, where it has been since ’92.
Both the boys’ and girls’ contracts are for three years.
Peoria also put in a bid to host the boys’ tourney along with a bid for the boys’ and girls’ tourneys in downtown Carver Arena.
“We are thrilled with today’s news that the Illinois high school boys basketball state finals will return home to the campus of the University of Illinois,” said Fighting Illini athletic director Josh Whitman. “We are grateful to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Champaign-Urbana to host the state finals. We are humbled by their confidence in our community, which I know will come together to provide the players, families and fans of the state’s best teams a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"My thanks to the many people and organizations locally who collaborated on a compelling bid and proposal. We look forward to showcasing the state’s flagship university, celebrating the many virtues of C-U and maximizing the full spectrum of amenities in the State Farm Center to visitors from all across Illinois. The relationship between the IHSA and the University of Illinois extends back more than 100 years and we are excited to continue this longstanding, positive partnership many years into the future.”
The State Farm Center completed a $170 million renovation in ‘16.
“We are ecstatic to welcome the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament back to its original home at the University of Illinois,” said Jayne DeLuce, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Visit Champaign County. “Our community has evolved into a much broader vision incorporating sports, education, technology and a place of diverse culture that will provide incredible experiences for all involved. We are ready to embrace a new tradition of welcoming teams, families, fans, officials and media for the experience of a lifetime.”
The tourney formats will change for the ‘20-21 school year. All four classes in girls and boys will be held on the same weekend. The girls will be from March 4-6 and the boys from March 11-13. All four championship games will be held on the final day.
“We are excited to continue to serve as the host for the IHSA Girls Basketball State Championships,” said ISU A.D. Larry Lyons. “Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA and we take great pride in hosting this Championship. It’s an honor for us to welcome the athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington/Normal community each year and provide them with a first-class championship experience at Redbird Arena.”
The state final bid, which encompasses three seasons at the newly refurbished Redbird Arena, was a joint proposal by ISU, Redbird Athletics, the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (BNACVB) and the two communities.
Redbird Arena also has been home to the state volleyball finals since ‘90.
“Bloomington-Normal is very experienced in hosting IHSA state finals events and we recognize the prestige in hosting the Girls Basketball State Finals through a competitive bid process," said Matt Hawkins, director of sports and market development for the Convention & Visitors Bureau. "You will not find a better venue in the state of Illinois to host this tournament and we look forward to welcoming the teams and their fans to our community."
