Column: Longevity, Meiss synonymous with each other

In theory, if somebody wanted to lump Tim Meiss into the same category as an Eddie Robinson, John Gagliardi or Mike Krzyzewski, it can be done. Both Robinson and Gagliardi spent a half-century on the football sidelines at the same institution. In Robinson’s case, 54 years to be exact with Grambling State in Louisiana, a member of the Historically Black Coaches and Universities (HBCA). Gagliardi spent all of his seasons at Division III St. John’s in Minnesota. Coach K, as he is widely known, just concluded his 41 st season as men’s basketball coach at Duke.

Meanwhile, much closer to home, Meiss recently decided to hang up the whistle and clipboard after a career that lasted 44 years and spanned six decades. He has spent 36 years, over half of his life, in the Woodford County seat of Eureka. He is familiar with small town America, as he was a multi-sport athlete at Heyworth. After graduation, Meiss studied to become a teacher/coach first at Western Illinois before he finished up at Illinois State. Some three and a half years after Meiss obtained his college diploma, he got his first job. In the late fall of 1977, he started at tiny Hartsburg-Emden. One of the players he coached was a 6-foot-1 forward (normally, that is not the ideal height for a post, but at a school with an enrollment in the 60s, the fixings are slim) named Bill Sampen. While he played hoops, Sampen’s first love was baseball and eventually the right-handed pitcher reached the big leagues. Three seasons before the arrival of Meiss, the Stags won just three games. In year one under Meiss, that number rose to 15. In season two, the Stags got to a regional final before they bowed out to Central Catholic, who advanced to the Elite Eight. The following year, they won 17 games.