Cross country, golf see seasons extended

BLOOMINGTON - Those student-athletes in cross country and golf will see more competition after all. On Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association’s board of directors voted to expand the state series in those two sports. There will be a sectional in each, but still no state tournaments.

 “Despite the challenges of this school year, our board has remained committed to providing the most rewarding postseason experiences possible,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Given the relative success we have had safely conducting cross country and golf this fall, the board asked our staff during the September (14) board meeting to explore the possibility of expanding beyond regionals to conduct sectionals as well.”

In golf, the top two teams and first four individuals not on a qualifying team in each regional will advance to the sectional. Cross country will see five teams move on from each regional to sectional with no changes in the individual qualifier portion (first five not on a qualifying squad).

With the sectional being given the green light now opens up the door to the possibility of state competition. 

“We have a lot of calendar time,” said Fieldcrest boys' golf coach Matt Winkler. “They’ve played the state tournament in that time frame before. I’m very hopeful they’ll find some way to reward the kids, especially the seniors.”

