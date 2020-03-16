DIAMOND PREVIEW: RBLW to have one less league rival

ROANOKE – Another member of the Tri-County Conference is exiting in just over two months, as Peoria Christian heads to the Inter County Athletic Conference (ICAC). The Chargers are following a similar path that Bureau Valley, Peru St. Bede and Spring Valley Hall blazed before them.

While it will not count in the league standings, this will not be the swan song as it relates to Peoria Christian and Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn meeting on the diamond.

“We’re still going to schedule them,” pointed our co-op head coach Wade Hunter. “It stinks because it’s a quality conference team. It’s not about winning games. It’s about camaraderie. I have a good relationship with (Coach) Jason (Miller).”

Meanwhile, the rest of the league is chasing Ottawa Marquette (33-1, 14-0), who won the title for the sixth consecutive season on their way to the one A championship. They won the race by four and a half games.

“I think we’ll give Marquette a fight. We’ll be competitive. We always have been,” commented Hunter, who is in his sixth year in the Rockets’ dugout with a record of 72-76.