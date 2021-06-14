Eureka on wrong end of no-no

EUREKA – Strikes were hard to come by as MacCallan Conklin walked five while pitching two hitless innings for U-High on Friday.

“It was just a little off day. I could not find myself,” Conklin said. “I did not really know what my body was doing and I couldn’t really make adjustments.”

Yet when Conklin saw a strike while in the batter’s box, he knew exactly what to do with it.

His two-run home run to center field was the highlight of a four-run third inning as the Pioneers rode that outburst and an immaculate relief outing from Chase Adams to a 5-0 no-hitter sectional title victory over the host Hornets at the middle school.

U-H will carry a 30-3 record into Monday’s 6 p.m. super-sectional encounter with Ottawa Marquette at Illinois Wesleyan’s Jack Horenberger Field in Bloomington.

Conklin escaped his control difficulties with a double play in the first inning and the catch of a bases loaded pop up to shallow right field in the second.

“He’s one of those unselfish guys. He just did not have it today,” said Pioneers’ coach Steve Paxson, who turned to Adams by the bottom of the third. “He struggled with command. He’ll be better next time.”

Adams, who delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning in a 3-2 sectional semifinal win over Macomb on Wednesday, struck out six, as he retired all 15 Eureka hitters he faced.

“He’s come up big for us in two consecutive postseason games,” Paxson said. “He wants the opportunity. I cannot be prouder of Chase. He’s a terrific kid and a hard worker. He sticks to it all the time.”

Adams felt ready after his 10 warm up tosses.

“We were talking about who was going to pitch and I had it in my mind,” said Adams. “My arm was feeling good. I was ready to go mentally and physically.”

Eureka coach Dane Wear, whose team bowed out at 25-4, felt the contrast in control from Conklin to Adams was difficult for his team to handle.

“We missed the opportunity there and what ended up happening was the wildness was effective,” Wear said. “When he (Conklin) did come into the zone, we were not ready.

"That put us in the back seat thinking walk, walk, walk instead of our hitting mentality we had. I think that hurt and it showed later, especially once they made the move (to Adams)."

Adams’ two-out single to center field drove in Matt Davenport with the game’s initial run. An Illinois State recruit, Conklin followed with his two-run blast as his future coach, Steve Holm, watched.

“I waited for the pitch and smacked it when I needed to,” Conklin said. “We let that energy take on the team for the rest of the game. It was a good job from everybody and we’ll see you on Monday.”

“He’s been there all year for us offensively,” said Paxson of Conklin. “It’s really been on him to be that guy for us, and he keeps doing it over and over.”

Evan Jones walked and stole second before coming around to score on a Jake Swartz single for a 4-0 advantage.

U-H tacked on its final run in the fifth. Matt Armstrong singled and took third on a Conklin single before slipping under the tag at home on the back end of a double steal.

Eureka starter Sheldon Guevens worked the first two innings. Matt Martin, the Hornets’ third pitcher, allowed one run over the final four innings while striking out four and walking two.

