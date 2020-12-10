Ex-Eureka players headed to IBCA Hall

Two former Hornets will be part of the 2021 class into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Here is a quick synopsis on each:

-Chris Martin (‘01 graduate): The 6-foot-5 forward went onto the collegiate level to play at Elmhurst and the professional ranks in Germany and Luxembourg. Currently, he is in his fifth season as the head coach at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa

-Jordan Prosser (’09 grad): The 6-foot-9 center finished as Eureka’s career leader in points and rebounds. He stayed nearby, as Prosser suited up for Bradley

Ceremonies are expected to be held sometime next spring

