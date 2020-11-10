Ex-Eureka standout shocked, honored

CHARLESTON – When Olivia Morris received the call that she had been selected as one of five members of the 2020 EIU Athletic Hall of Fame Class, it took some convincing from her husband that she really did deserve the honor.

“It was definitely an honor for me and shock," said Morris, whose maiden name is Klaus. "All of these emotions mixed together. It really took me back to my time at Eastern, thinking about all the competitions and races.

“For me, looking at my career, I never thought I hit that elite level. My husband then told me, ‘Olivia, you got medal after medal. You were one of the only athletes on the team that could double and triple at a meet.’ Overall, just an honor and a shock.”

Her husband, Graham Morris, would know. He was there first-hand for part of her success as a former member of the EIU track and cross country teams before he transferred to the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, to finish his academic and athletic careers.

