Fate of winter sports to be determined next week

The modified winter season runs from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13.

During its regularly scheduled virtual meeting Monday, the board voted to provide a one-time accommodation to the IHSA’s independent team by-law in some sports. The accommodation will only be for the 2020-21 school year and grant specific exemptions to spring and summer season sports.

“The board determined it was prudent to make modifications to the independent team by-law for the sports that were displaced from their traditional high school season,” said Anderson. “They also came up with what we believe is a reasonable compromise for summer sports. The board is hopeful that the high school teams will be given priority when conflicts occur. We believe making a modification now will allow high school coaches and non-school team coaches to begin communication on how they can collaboratively resolve scheduling conflicts.”