Fate of winter sports to be determined next week

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association announced Monday it has scheduled a special meeting of the board of directors for Oct. 28 to announce more details about winter sports.
"We understand that student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials and fans are anxious to learn more details about the plans for IHSA winter sports," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "We feel like we are making positive strides in our discussions with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to be allowed to conduct winter sports as scheduled.
"We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide the IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans and supportive data we have provided them. We expect to have a response from the IDPH with final recommendations for winter sport plans, including any accommodations and postseason plans, by (next Monday)."
Under the modified plan approved by the IHSA in late July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, winter sports include boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling, boys’ swimming, cheerleading, dance, boys’ and girls’ bowling and girls’ gymnastics.
The board discussed a presentation from its September meeting on Monday that recommended wrestling, which is considered a high-risk sport by the IDPH, be postponed. The board intends to take action on the wrestling season at next week’s meeting.
The modified winter season runs from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13.
During its regularly scheduled virtual meeting Monday, the board voted to provide a one-time accommodation to the IHSA’s independent team by-law in some sports. The accommodation will only be for the 2020-21 school year and grant specific exemptions to spring and summer season sports.
“The board determined it was prudent to make modifications to the independent team by-law for the sports that were displaced from their traditional high school season,” said Anderson. “They also came up with what we believe is a reasonable compromise for summer sports. The board is hopeful that the high school teams will be given priority when conflicts occur. We believe making a modification now will allow high school coaches and non-school team coaches to begin communication on how they can collaboratively resolve scheduling conflicts.”
Sports competing in the spring season (football, boys’ soccer and girls’ volleyball) will be granted the accommodation to participate simultaneously on school teams and non-school teams throughout the duration of the high school season from Feb. 15 to May 1. Those competing in the summer season (baseball, softball, girls’ and boys’ track, girls’ soccer, boys’ volleyball, lacrosse and boys’ tennis) will be granted the accommodation to participate simultaneously on school teams and non-school teams on June 4. The summer season is slated to run from April 19 to June 26.
In other news, Katy Hasson of Rockridge was voted board president. She becomes the second female to hold that title, as Linda Layne of Chicago Fenger (1994 to ’96) was the first.
In addition, the board heard a presentation from members of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) on a plan for the spring season that would have the IHSA schedule regular season games and then conduct a modified playoff system. The board did not act on the recommendation and plans to discuss it at a later date.
