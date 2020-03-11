Fieldcrest's season ends against suburban Chicago squad

Fieldcrest's season ends against suburban Chicago squad

KNIGHTS AGAINST TROJANS

LOOKING ACROSS THE LANE - Garrett Nix of Fieldcrest attempts a bounce pass around Timothy Christian's Ben VanderWal on Tuesday in the DeKalb Supersectional at Northern Illinois University's Convocation Center. The Knights lost by a score of 59-43 (For the Journal/TNT Photo).

DEKALB - Fieldcrest's bid for a spot in the state semifinals were derailed in a 59-43 defeat to Elmhurst Timothy Christian in the supersectional Tuesday evening at Northern Illinois University's Convocation Center. 

ETC (28-5) led by as many as 19 at 36-17 late in the third period before the Knights (27-7) cut it to eight at 49-41.

“They’ve could have quit, but they did not,” said Fieldcrest head coach Matt Winkler. “To our credit, we cut it to eight. They’re the epitome of a team. If we could have gotten a couple of breaks, we could have gotten it down to six. It would have been a ballgame."

Cory Land finished with 16 points for the Knights, who saw a 14-game win streak come to a close.

The Trojans received 16 points from Josh Harris, as ETC held Fieldcrest without a field goal over a six-plus-minute stretch of the first quarter. They displayed both a 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone defense.

“We mix it up quite a bit,” Trojans’ head coach Scott Plaiser said, “As of late, we’ve played more man because we’re scared of guys shooting the basketball.”

