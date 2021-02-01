Fieldcrest savoring chance for memories

The Knights graduated senior starters Matt Lorton and Garrett Nix off of last year’s 27-7 team. Land and Henry Lorton are among 12 seniors this year, many of whom played big roles a season ago. Among them is leading scorer Jaxon Cusac-McKay, last year’s Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year and a fourth-year starter. Cusac-McKay transferred to Calloway County in Murray, Ky., to play football this past fall, but re-enrolled at Fieldcrest and his IHSA-mandated 30-day waiting period to compete will wrap up in time to play in Friday’s opener.

“We’ve been very close-knit. We’ve all grown up together,” said Land of the group of seniors. “We’re always for each other and with each other.”

Many also play football and will have an abbreviated season in that sport after basketball. They helped the Knights reach the two A semifinals as juniors.

“This senior class has been a special group all the way through school,” Winkler said. “Just to be out playing is going to be a huge reward for these guys. I’m so happy that we found a way to do this. I cannot wait until Friday night. I’m so happy for our senior athletes.”

Their aspirations have changed. The schedule includes 12 HOIC contests, while a champion will be crowned.