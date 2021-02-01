Fieldcrest savoring chance for memories

MINONK – By the time Fieldcrest’s bus rolled into town on March 10, the goal for this season was in place. The Knights had just lost 59-43 to Elmhurst Timothy Christian in a two A basketball supersectional on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. They were hurting, but they knew this: most of them would be back for another year.
So the goal? Return back to the supersectional round this March and go a step further in the form of the first state tournament berth in program history. Anything less would feel empty.
Not anymore.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so much, Fieldcrest basketball included. After months of virus-related delays, what the Knights have now — a 13-game schedule with no postseason — is fulfilling. Their senior-laden team has come to value playing one last season together, no matter what that looks like.
“It really tested my patience. I did not know how much longer I could wait,” said senior Henry Lorton. “But, we made it. I just want to try and make some more memories with my friends and hope it’s a success.”
“Hope” has been fleeting at every high school in Illinois. According to another Fieldcrest senior, Cory Land, he and his teammates tried to maintain hope throughout a barrage of COVID positivity rates, sports seasons put on hold and the uncertainty of playing games at all.
It was a challenge.
“It got hard at times with all of the bad news one after another,” Land said. “You have to be mentally strong, especially through these times … just wanting to stick with everything. It was hard listening every so often that ‘we’re going to push everything back.’
“Finally getting that shot (to play), it’s like all the pressure has dropped off me and I do not have to hear the bad news anymore.”
If you’ve questioned the impact on high school athletes, there’s your answer. It has weighed on them heavily. Here’s hoping they truly “do not have to hear the bad news anymore.”
Fieldcrest had been in remote learning the past two weeks because of COVID contact issues. It was scheduled to welcome back students Monday. Head coach Matt Winkler will have two practices daily through today to reach the minimum of seven as required by the Illinois High School Association.
The Knights will play a Heart of Illinois Conference game Friday evening at Heyworth and be home for their only nonconference game Saturday afternoon against Dwight.
“I’ve got a smile on my face just saying ‘basketball practice’ and ‘playing basketball,’” Winkler said. “I know it’s not a normal season, but hey, we’re anxious to be back in there. Our kids are happy. Whatever basketball we get in, we’re going to be thankful for it.”
The Knights graduated senior starters Matt Lorton and Garrett Nix off of last year’s 27-7 team. Land and Henry Lorton are among 12 seniors this year, many of whom played big roles a season ago. Among them is leading scorer Jaxon Cusac-McKay, last year’s Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year and a fourth-year starter. Cusac-McKay transferred to Calloway County in Murray, Ky., to play football this past fall, but re-enrolled at Fieldcrest and his IHSA-mandated 30-day waiting period to compete will wrap up in time to play in Friday’s opener.
“We’ve been very close-knit. We’ve all grown up together,” said Land of the group of seniors. “We’re always for each other and with each other.”
Many also play football and will have an abbreviated season in that sport after basketball. They helped the Knights reach the two A semifinals as juniors.
“This senior class has been a special group all the way through school,” Winkler said. “Just to be out playing is going to be a huge reward for these guys. I’m so happy that we found a way to do this. I cannot wait until Friday night. I’m so happy for our senior athletes.”
Their aspirations have changed. The schedule includes 12 HOIC contests, while a champion will be crowned.
“I think that is going to be our goal now and (going) undefeated,” Land said. “If you dwell on the fact there’s not going to be a postseason and not a full schedule … you cannot do that. You just have to have fun now. That’s the main goal and winning games.”
Have fun. What a good goal after so much bad.
They deserve fun at Fieldcrest and throughout the Prairie State.