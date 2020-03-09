Fieldcrest spreads the wealth to oust IVC

CHILLICOTHE – The numbers game swung heavily toward Fieldcrest in Wednesday’s regional.

They had three players combine for 51 points, while host Illinois Valley Central had just one score more than five, which translated into a 63-51 victory.

Right before the end of the first quarter, a three-pointer from reserve Noah Nordstrom put Fieldcrest (27-6) on top 13-12. They would not trail again. The guests built the advantage to as large as 19. According to Knights’ head coach Matt Winkler, their bench was never comfortable even with that substantial of a margin.

“Double-digit lead never felt safe.” he noted. “It felt like they (IVC) they were going to go on a run.

“A lot of people picked IVC to win the regional. They’re a three A school playing down in two A. They were going to come in fired up. We talked about that.”

The Grey Ghosts (20-11) got a huge game from Holt Geltmaker. The junior, who had scored 28 and 30 in two contests in the regular season, pumped in a season-high 32 points.

However, no one else gave him any help.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Geltmaker’s a heck of player,” commented Winkler. “We were trying to deny him. We were doing that in the first half.”