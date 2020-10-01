Fieldcrest two-sport athlete playing football in the Bluegrass State

MINONK – A senior season possibly without football gnawed at Jaxon Cusac-McKay. So, after starting classes at Fieldcrest in August, Cusac-McKay decided to transfer to Calloway County in Murray, Ky., in early September. His father, Joe, has owned a vacation home in Murray for 12 years.
The Illinois High School Association announced in late July it was moving football to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns. Yet the thought of spring football being canceled weighed on Cusac-McKay's mind.
"I would rather have something than nothing," commented the senior this past week. "If I could get both (fall and spring football), that would be a dream come true. But, if I can only get one, it's better than nothing and it's sure a blessing to have this opportunity."
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Cusac-McKay has played three games thus far for Calloway. He is is being used in much the same way he was last season at Fieldcrest, which saw him line up at wide receiver and tailback on offense and as a cornerback and safety on defense. In 2019, he did a lot of everything, as the Knights went 12-1 and reached the two A semifinals. Cusac-McKay caught 59 passes for 792 yards and 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 387 additional yards and six TDs. Out of the secondary, he recorded six interceptions.
He mentioned that he contacted the Calloway coaches to see if they would be interested in him transferring there. Cusac-McKay also found out beforehand what would happen if he came back to Fieldcrest after Calloway's gridiron season ended.
"The main one (reason) was to come back and play in Illinois (in the spring)," he said. "I did not really start thinking about it (transferring to Kentucky) until a few weeks before I left to come down."
Cusac-McKay, who has played on Fieldcrest's varsity since he was a freshman, also is a standout on the basketball court as their point guard. He helped the Knights reach the supersectional round in two A in March before the pandemic shut everything down, including the Final Four. Cusac-McKay’s prowess in both sports earned him Male Athlete of the Year honors by The Pantagraph.
"I have a passion for sports and for football. I just love the game and love everything about it," he said. "It (the move) was for the love of the game and if I can get my name out there and possibly get a scholarship or whatever, that would be a perk."
If Cusac-McKay transferred back to Fieldcrest when Calloway's season ended, he would have to sit out 30 days under IHSA rules before he could play basketball, although he could still practice.
The basketball season tentatively is slated with the first practice on Nov. 16.
"I'm taking it day by day and anything can happen," he said. "I'm hoping for that scenario (returning to Fieldcrest) so that I can play football here and there. I guess we'll see."
Fieldcrest basketball coach Matt Winkler will be glad to hear Cusac-McKay is thinking of hoops as well.
"Dad has a hoop in the garage and I'm out there a lot of times a week," he said. "I love both of them (football and basketball), and I have nothing to do after practice. I come home from school and practice and go shoot some hoops."
Playing a lot of basketball in the summer helped Cusac-McKay get to Kentucky in pretty good physical shape.
"When we did have football practice (at Fieldcrest in the summer) when it was allowed, I worked as hard as I could there," he said. "I would say I was not truly too far behind at all. It was just the playbook and a whole new system. That was the only thing."
Being with new teammates was not that big of an adjustment.
"I'm pretty good at communicating and make friends easily," he said.
Calloway plays in four A in Kentucky, which has six classes. The Lakers are 2-1 after upsetting fifth-ranked guest Hopkinsville 14-7 this past Friday.
The winning touchdown came on Cusac-McKay's nine-yard run with six minutes and 11 seconds left. It was his lone carry of the game.
"I practiced at running back and did it the game before. The last game we were moving it decent and I did not get put in much in the backfield," he said. "The one play at the end I scored the game-winning touchdown and, man, it felt good."
What also felt good were Fieldcrest head coach Mike Freeman and assistant Mitch Neally being there to watch Cusac-McKay, along with some of his Knights’ teammates that made the five-and-a-half hour drive for the opening two games.
"All the support from the Fieldcrest community is honestly amazing. It makes it feel a lot better when people are behind you," said Cusac-McKay. "It's been a fun new experience, yet I still miss some people and the town. I'm not going to be gone forever."
Calloway has a bye this week and, according to their schedule, the Oct. 9 game at Hopkins Co. Central has been called off due to the coronavirus.
