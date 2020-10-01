Fieldcrest two-sport athlete playing football in the Bluegrass State

MINONK – A senior season possibly without football gnawed at Jaxon Cusac-McKay. So, after starting classes at Fieldcrest in August, Cusac-McKay decided to transfer to Calloway County in Murray, Ky., in early September. His father, Joe, has owned a vacation home in Murray for 12 years.

The Illinois High School Association announced in late July it was moving football to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns. Yet the thought of spring football being canceled weighed on Cusac-McKay's mind.

"I would rather have something than nothing," commented the senior this past week. "If I could get both (fall and spring football), that would be a dream come true. But, if I can only get one, it's better than nothing and it's sure a blessing to have this opportunity."

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Cusac-McKay has played three games thus far for Calloway. He is is being used in much the same way he was last season at Fieldcrest, which saw him line up at wide receiver and tailback on offense and as a cornerback and safety on defense. In 2019, he did a lot of everything, as the Knights went 12-1 and reached the two A semifinals. Cusac-McKay caught 59 passes for 792 yards and 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 387 additional yards and six TDs. Out of the secondary, he recorded six interceptions.