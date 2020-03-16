Fieldcrest unable to solve ETC

ETC varied the zone between a 1-3-1 and 2-3 complete with trapping principles.

“We mix it up quite a bit,” Trojans’ head coach Scott Plaiser said, “As of late, we’ve played more man because we’re scared of guys shooting the basketball.”

Fieldcrest was within striking distance at 20-11 at intermission before ETC created separation and built the lead to as large as 19 at 36-17.

“We did not turn them over enough,” said Winkler, whose team forced 10 turnovers. “We were not aggressive enough. We only had four fouls in the first half. We came out tentative in the third quarter.

“They got a lot of offensive rebounds (13) over the top of us. We have to get stronger and we will.”

Fieldcrest cut the margin down to eight at 49-41 with two minutes and 15 seconds remaining on a traditional three-point play (basket plus free throw) by Andrew May.

ETC’s response was a 10-0 spurt to bump the lead to 18 at 59-41.

Josh Harris (16 points) led the Trojans, while Ben VanderWal (12) and Matt Owens (10) also scored in double figures.

Cory Land had 16 points for the Knights, while Cusac-McKay followed with a dozen.