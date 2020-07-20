Fieldcrest unveils newest HOF class

The latest class into the Fieldcrest Athletic Hall of Fame has been released. Specifics appear below:

-2013 volleyball squad, coached by Cathy Sanders, finished with an overall record of 33-6-1 and fourth in the two A state tournament. During the regular season, they reeled off a 17-match unbeaten streak. Half of their losses came to Heart of Illinois Conference foe Deer Creek-Mackinaw, including the third place match

-’14 football team, coached by Derek Schneeman, posted the program’s first undefeated regular season and league title. The Knights, who ended 12-1, advanced to the two A semifinals before they were defeated by eventual champion Eastland/Pearl City

-Maria Baldwin (’14 graduate): a two-sport athlete, she earned five state medals in track, highlighted by a fifth-place finish in the 3200 as a junior. Baldwin holds program records in the 1600 and 3200. She qualified for the cross country finals all four years and was all-state on three occasions (17th as a sophomore). Baldwin also holds the single race program standard

-Tessa Holland (’15 grad): a three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and track. On the hardcourt, she scored 1,346 points, second most in program history. Holland earned nine state medals in track, including three runner-up finishes (two as a senior and one as a junior). She holds program records in the 200, 400, high jump, long jump and triple jump

-Jared Rients (’15 grad): he was a two-way starter in the trenches. Rients was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state performer at offensive tackle his senior season

-Haley Ruestman (’15 grad): another three-sport athlete, as she played volleyball, basketball and softball, Her 1,759 points are the most in a career, boy or girl. Ruestman also holds the program record for most points in a season with 540 as a junior

