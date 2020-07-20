Fieldcrest unveils newest HOF class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The latest class into the Fieldcrest Athletic Hall of Fame has been released. Specifics appear below:

-2013 volleyball squad, coached by Cathy Sanders, finished with an overall record of 33-6-1 and fourth in the two A state tournament. During the regular season, they reeled off a 17-match unbeaten streak. Half of their losses came to Heart of Illinois Conference foe Deer Creek-Mackinaw, including the third place match

-’14 football team, coached by Derek Schneeman, posted the program’s first undefeated regular season and league title. The Knights, who ended 12-1, advanced to the two A semifinals before they were defeated by eventual champion Eastland/Pearl City

-Maria Baldwin (’14 graduate): a two-sport athlete, she earned five state medals in track, highlighted by a fifth-place finish in the 3200 as a junior. Baldwin holds program records in the 1600 and 3200. She qualified for the cross country finals all four years and was all-state on three occasions (17th as a sophomore). Baldwin also holds the single race program standard