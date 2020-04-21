Freeman went all in on career change over a decade ago

MINONK – When Mike Freeman finally saw what he wanted to do with his life in 2009, he went all in. He left his accounting job and dove into three more years of college so he could become a teacher and football coach.
That has become a reality, as the 35-year-old Streator native was recently hired to replace Derek Schneeman as head coach at Fieldcrest, where Freeman has served as an assistant the past six seasons and also has taught high school business and technology.
"Our program motto is all in," said Freeman, who will be the fifth coach in program history. "You need to be all in physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually to accomplish the things we want to do."
What Freeman wants is nothing less than to win a state title this upcoming year. That's certainly within reach as the Knights went 12-1 last season and reached the two A semifinals.
As hopeful as Freeman is about the future, his past holds lessons many can learn from.
After earning an accounting degree from Northern Illinois, he spent three years on Joe Sassano's coaching staff at LaSalle-Peru.
"The whole coaching staff at L-P just showed me that being a teacher and coach was phenomenal and I wanted to do that," said Freeman, who earned his teaching degree at Illinois State before returning for another season at L-P.
Then came a 47-19 run over six seasons at Fieldcrest with Schneeman, who will serve as the offensive coordinator at DeKalb next fall.
"I really believe Derek has 100% faith in me and would love to see me take the program over," Freeman stated. "He and I have grown to be really good friends over the last six years. This program cannot thank him enough for what he's done to at least set me up for a lot of success going forward."
Freeman has long dreamed of becoming a head coach.
"I wanted to get the perfect opportunity at the perfect place and Fieldcrest is it for me," he said. "My family is here. In Minonk and at Fieldcrest is exactly where God has his plan for us to be. This could not have worked out better and I could not be more excited."
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Freeman to hold his horses.
"I have not even been able to meet with the team and tell them in person or do anything so I am champing at the bit," he said. "I have not even met in person with my coaching staff yet."
Thankfully, the Internet has allowed Freeman to stay in touch with students, players and assistants.
"I try to post something daily, something motivational with a workout or a scripture," he said. "As a coaching staff, we want to come into this with a 3D mindset. We want to coach the mind, the body and the spirit ... just create great kids from the inside out.
"This away time has allowed me to do some more things in depth from a personal standpoint for (players) to get to know themselves and get to know each other a little more."
He added it helps that he knows the players and vice versa.
"I've been the JV (junior varsity) head coach all six years that I've been here," he said. "I love this senior group (in the class of ‘21). There are many personalities and just a great group of kids all together. I've dreamed of having them for my own team because two years ago the JV team that I coached, we went undefeated. It was one of the best seasons, best times I've ever had as a coach. I built such a strong bond with those kids."
Five two-way starters will return next season in Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Jordan Hochecker, Travis Sunken, Henry Lorton and Cory Land along with defensive returnee Ethan Stoeger.
"We lost a lot from last year's team, but, do not get me wrong, maybe I'm biased, we have a lot of great talent, but also a lot of great leadership and a lot of great kids coming back," said Freeman, who hopes to have all of last year's assistants return as well in Mitch Neally, Craig Meyer, Logan Weber, Zach Meyer and Anthony Rogers.
Freeman hopes to bring in anywhere from one to three more coaches.
"The more the merrier with coaches," Freeman said. "We are going to handle the kids with much more in depth relationships ... get to know them."
Freeman hopes to make communication a coaching priority. He credits his wife, Melinda, for helping him in that regard.
"I could not be where I'm at and doing the things I do without my wife by my side being my No. 1 supporter from day one," he said. "My demeanor and my outlook and the way I communicate has changed over my 10-year coaching career because of her. Communication, she lets me know, is really big."
Frequent topics of discussion in the Freeman home are their daughters, Madalyn, four, and Maci, six months.
Fieldcrest fans can expect to see things that Freeman learned as a wide receiver and defensive back at Streator under former Bulldogs’ head coach Kelly Kane.
"The toughness, the dedication that he demanded I hope to instill in my players," said Freeman, who has yet to decide if he'll continue to serve as an assistant girls’ basketball coach to Neally.
Freeman got hooked on sports because they're fun.
"We need to be smiling," he said. "We need to be enjoying ourselves and having a great time. That's the bond you create being friends and being family."
One cannot leave out fun if one expects to be all in.
