Freeman went all in on career change over a decade ago

Then came a 47-19 run over six seasons at Fieldcrest with Schneeman, who will serve as the offensive coordinator at DeKalb next fall.

"I really believe Derek has 100% faith in me and would love to see me take the program over," Freeman stated. "He and I have grown to be really good friends over the last six years. This program cannot thank him enough for what he's done to at least set me up for a lot of success going forward."

Freeman has long dreamed of becoming a head coach.

"I wanted to get the perfect opportunity at the perfect place and Fieldcrest is it for me," he said. "My family is here. In Minonk and at Fieldcrest is exactly where God has his plan for us to be. This could not have worked out better and I could not be more excited."

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Freeman to hold his horses.

"I have not even been able to meet with the team and tell them in person or do anything so I am champing at the bit," he said. "I have not even met in person with my coaching staff yet."

Thankfully, the Internet has allowed Freeman to stay in touch with students, players and assistants.