From the hardcourt

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Fieldcrest 49, Heyworth 38: Ella Goodrich's 17 points paced the Knights on the road in the season and Heart of Illinois Conference Thursday evening
Olympia 37, Eureka 54: The Thursday hosts received 18 points from Ellie Cahill
