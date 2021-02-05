 Skip to main content
From the hardcourt

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 49, Heyworth 38: Ella Goodrich's 17 points paced the Knights on the road in the season and Heart of Illinois Conference Thursday evening

Olympia 37, Eureka 54: The Thursday hosts received 18 points from Ellie Cahill

