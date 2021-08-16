From the links

BOYS' GOLF

Rockets roll: A nine-hole score of 37 by DJ Norman powered Roanoke-Benson in a Friday dual versus Woodland at the Wolf Creek course outside of Pontiac

R-B nabs top spot: An 18-hole score of even-par 72 from Luke Sauder guided the Rockets to first place honors in Saturday's nine-team Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy Invitational at Prairie Vista

GIRLS' GOLF

Pacocha continues consistent play: Allison Pacocha of Eureka fired a four-under 67 to record the low score at the Woodford County Invite on Saturday at Metamora Fields. Eureka was second in the team race to the host Redbirds

