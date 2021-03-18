GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Teams in the on deck circle

Eureka and Fieldcrest will kick off the gridiron campaign this weekend. However, they’ll only appear between the white lines for a total of four games (two on the road and two at home). That is due to the Heart of Illinois Conference’s administrative leaders and athletic directors’ collaborative decision to shorten the season as to not overlap with any of the spring sports.
Here is a capsule view of each squad:
Eureka
In 2019, the Hornets (8-3) advanced to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive time, which has never happened in program history.
Had a full season been in place this go-around, Eureka would have returned to the postseason yet again largely due to a talented senior group. Unfortunately, they’ll only be together for just over a month.
“I would not say they’re enthusiasm dipped. We really wanted to play GCMS (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) and the bigger schools,” noted head coach Jason Bachman. “It’s a disappointment, but at the end of the day, we rallied back. Two months ago, we were not even sure we would even be playing.”
Among those seniors back on offense include three-year quarterback Matt Martin (1,831 passing, 998 rushing for a total of 2,829 yards in ‘19), receiver Jett Bachman (37-453), the coach’s son, running back Hunter Gladson (768 rushing yards), Thomas Cahill (275 pounds), who will shift from left tackle to center, and guard Conner McDonald. Martin was chosen to the HOIC’s first team. Eureka scored 365 points a season ago, which was third in the league. They also amassed 4,012 yards of total offense, an average of just under 365 per game,
Among the new wrinkles will see players and coaches having to don a mask.
“It’s just part of the game with everything that’s going on,” commented Jason Bachman, who enters his eighth season with a 35-34 record. “They dealt with it in basketball, They’re used to adapting. I do not see it being a big issue.”
Those back on defense are Cahill (tackle), Gladson (linebacker) and Martin (secondary). Collectively, they allowed 122 points, which was the third stingiest in the league.
Eureka has not played since Nov. 9 of ’19, a 28-7 defeat in the second round of the three A playoffs at Wilmington (10-2).
Bachman is optimistic the rust will be able to be knocked off.
“We had a great fall. We utilized all of the contact days,” Bachman indicated. “The Xs and Os part, we’re ready to go. Football is a physical sport. It’s just a matter of getting the kids, saving their legs and getting them in shape in a two-week window.”
The Hornets head to Jim McDonald Field for a 2 p.m. matchup Saturday with Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Notes: Among divisional foes, Eureka will not play GCMS. According to Jason Bachman, due to the fact the Falcons were the first HOIC opponent the league hierarchy decided it would make it easiest on everyone to drop that team from the schedule. Senior two-way starter Aden Sears, who set a program record with 912 receiving yards as a junior, has decided to opt out to concentrate on track
Fieldcrest
On top of all the craziness with the pandemic, the Knights are under the direction of a new coach, as assistant Mike Freeman was promoted almost a year ago to the day. He replaces Derek Schneeman, who resigned after six seasons to become DeKalb’s offensive coordinator.
However, Freeman’s first year will be a truncated one,
“Just like everybody else, we wanted the six games,” he explained. “We’re not going to say we have six games. We have four games. The energy level is still very high.”
As if that is not enough, Fieldcrest will also have to deal with the mask wearing requirement.
“I think very little,” said Freeman, who like his predecessor is a Streator native. “We’re used to it. I do not think it’s going to have any impact at all.”
Offensively, among those back are a senior group that includes receiver Jaxon Cusac-McKay (56-762), who also rushed for 387 yards, quarterback Cory Land (622 passing and 322 rushing) and receiver Henry Lorton. Cusac-McKay, who was chosen to the league’s first team, averaged nearly 20 yards every time he touched the ball. Fieldcrest scored a league-best 415 points in ’19. They also gained 4,528 yards of total offense (348 per game).
On defense, the Knights yielded just 120 points, which was second in the HOIC behind GCMS (67). Senior linebacker Travis Sunken (70 tackles), a first team league selection, returns along with the secondary of Cusac-McKay, Land, Lorton and junior Ethan Stoeger, plus senior linebacker Jordan Hochecker. They triggered 33 takeaways (19 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries) and enjoyed a turnover margin of plus 16.
Fieldcrest posted a 12-1 record in ’19 and reached the two A semifinals before they fell 21-7 to eventual champion Sterling Newman (13-1). That took place on Nov. 23, five days before Thanksgiving, which is a considerable amount of time since they have been in a competitive situation.
When asked which area could take the longest to round back close to form, Freeman answered, “I do not know if there’s one thing. We’ve been working really hard in the classroom and on the field. The worst part is conditioning, but a lot of our kids played basketball so they should be fine,”
The Knights begin with a 2 p.m. game Saturday with host GCMS. It will be broadcast by Gibson City radio station WGCY. To listen, log onto www.network1sports.com, scroll down to the station, click on that and then click on the listen live symbol at the far right side of the page.
Notes: Tri-Valley is not on the schedule. From a schematic standpoint, Fieldcrest will remain in the pistol on offense. According to Freeman, there will be no base defense so expect the Knights to line up in different fronts. He is the fifth coach in program history, a list that includes Jim DeMay, Brett Cazalet and Nate Lorton. Also back is senior placekicker Jacob Joyal.