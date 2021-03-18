GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Teams in the on deck circle

Eureka and Fieldcrest will kick off the gridiron campaign this weekend. However, they’ll only appear between the white lines for a total of four games (two on the road and two at home). That is due to the Heart of Illinois Conference’s administrative leaders and athletic directors’ collaborative decision to shorten the season as to not overlap with any of the spring sports.

Here is a capsule view of each squad:

Eureka

In 2019, the Hornets (8-3) advanced to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive time, which has never happened in program history.

Had a full season been in place this go-around, Eureka would have returned to the postseason yet again largely due to a talented senior group. Unfortunately, they’ll only be together for just over a month.

“I would not say they’re enthusiasm dipped. We really wanted to play GCMS (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) and the bigger schools,” noted head coach Jason Bachman. “It’s a disappointment, but at the end of the day, we rallied back. Two months ago, we were not even sure we would even be playing.”