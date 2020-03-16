H.S. BASEBALL PREVIEW: No seniors, no problem for the Knights

In terms of offense, Brown does not see a whole lot of swings resulting in a home run.

“I do not think we’re going to have a lot of power,” he noted. “We have guys who are contact hitters, who can drive in runs. Two or three guys who can steal. It’s kind of going to be a bag of mixed tricks.”

According to Brown, he has tinkered in the past on the center of the diamond, based on who is on the mound, but those plans have been scrapped.

“I will not change our middle infield,” he stated. “Once we find that consistency, we’ll be fine.”

Tremont (20-9) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tied for the top spot in the HOIC with identical 10-1 records.

According to the Tremont native, his alma mater along with Eureka, Le Roy and Tri-Valley figure to battle for top honors.

“I’d like to think we’re in the mix with our junior class,” Brown added.

Due to the state-mandated closure of schools through March 30, the Knights are off until then at the earliest. The remainder of the schedule appears below (all games start @ 4:30 p.m. unless indicated & all home contests @ the middle school):

March 31: @ Spring Valley Hall