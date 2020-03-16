H.S. BASEBALL PREVIEW: No seniors, no problem for the Knights

WENONA – Normally, when a team does not have any seniors on a baseball roster, it might force the coach to worry or fret.
Fieldcrest’s Mark Brown is not one of those, largely due to an eight-player junior group.
“You’d love to have seniors, but the juniors have played in enough games, they’ll be ready,” the Eureka College graduate stated. “Two years ago, we had to play these guys and through them to the wolves as freshmen,”
The Knights are coming off a 12-10 season that ended with a 10-0 defeat to guest Eureka in a regional final. Among the departures are shortstop-pitcher Derek May and outfielder-pitcher Michael Morse.
The juniors back in the fold are outfielder-pitcher Koy Allen (5-3 record, 1.33 earned run average, 67 strikeouts), Bryce Nordstrom (first base), Andrew Perry (catcher), Noah Nordstrom (center field) and Landon Cook (pitcher). Another returnee is sophomore outfielder Clayton Shirley.
Allen and Cook will lead the pitching staff, one that allowed 89 runs a season ago.
“Koy is our number one,” said Brown, who enters his 18th season with a record of 243-203-3. “Landon is a unique guy. He’s shown flashes as a closer. We’ll see if he can go five or six innings. I think he can. Those two will be our workhorses. Three through five will be interchangeable.”
In terms of offense, Brown does not see a whole lot of swings resulting in a home run.
“I do not think we’re going to have a lot of power,” he noted. “We have guys who are contact hitters, who can drive in runs. Two or three guys who can steal. It’s kind of going to be a bag of mixed tricks.”
According to Brown, he has tinkered in the past on the center of the diamond, based on who is on the mound, but those plans have been scrapped.
“I will not change our middle infield,” he stated. “Once we find that consistency, we’ll be fine.”
Tremont (20-9) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tied for the top spot in the HOIC with identical 10-1 records.
According to the Tremont native, his alma mater along with Eureka, Le Roy and Tri-Valley figure to battle for top honors.
“I’d like to think we’re in the mix with our junior class,” Brown added.
Due to the state-mandated closure of schools through March 30, the Knights are off until then at the earliest. The remainder of the schedule appears below (all games start @ 4:30 p.m. unless indicated & all home contests @ the middle school):
March 31: @ Spring Valley Hall
April 2: vs. Peru St. Bede
April 4: vs. Ottawa Marquette, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
April 8: @ Eureka* (middle school)
You have free articles remaining.
April 10: vs, T-V*
April 11: vs. Putnam County, 11 a.m. @ Granville’s Ken Jenkins Field
April 13: vs. Ridgeview* @ Colfax
April 15: @ Heyworth*
April 17; vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw*
April 18: vs. Serena, (DH), 10 a.m.
April 20: vs, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland
April 22: vs, Tremont*
April 24: vs. GCMS*
April 27: @ Lexington*
April 29: vs. El Paso-Gridley*
May 1: vs. Fisher*
May 4: @ Le Roy*
May 5: @ Tremont
May 8: vs, Prairie Central @ Fairbury
May 14: vs. Metamora, 5:30 p.m. @ Peoria’s Dozer Park
May 16: HOIC Showcase @ Illinois Wesleyan University’s Jack Horenberger Field, Bloomington
May 18-23: Regional
*-HOIC game
Notes: According to Brown, his former coach, Jim Workman, will return to guide the Turks’ program for at least this spring.