H.S. CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Runners rearing to go

Cross country was one of the few extra-curricular activities unaffected despite the coronavirus outbreak. Eureka’s initial race was two days ago, while Fieldcrest is set to open the end of next week. The following is an inside peak at each team:
Eureka
The girls, who placed sixth in the one A state finals in 2019, bring back seven runners. Leading the way is the duo of junior Anna Perry and senior Alexi Fogo. Both attained all-state recognition, as Perry placed fourth in a time of 17 minutes nine point five seconds over three miles, while Fogo was 11th in 17:47.6.
According to Hornets’ coach Olivia Morris, it is quite the luxury to have both at the front of the pack.
“I think its super beneficial. Anyone will tell you it’s easier to run with someone else than by yourself. They have that connection. They have that drive. They push each other,” she explained.
Perry also set a new course standard on the home confines of Lower Lake Park at the Heart of Illinois Conference Invitational 10 months ago at 17:19 over two point nine miles.
Other returnees include junior Elle Knapp, sophomore Laurel Munson, sophomore Claire Wilson, senior Katelyn Knapp and sophomore Elle Hoffman. There are 16 girls out, including 12 (seven sophomores, five first-year) who are of the underclass variety.
While there are only four upperclass runners, they are a seasoned quartet.
“They’re trying to teach the underclass kids real quick,” Morris added.
The boys also qualified for state competition in ’19. They graduated four of the top seven, including Jack Cook, who was one second away from all-state honors (top 25 or better). Back in the fold are sophomore Charlie Bardwell and a pair of seniors in Mitchell Danner and Cade Walder.
With four spots up for grabs, practices have been highly competitive.
“A number of underclass (kids) have been gritty and have shown a lot of determination,” said Morris, who is in her fourth season as the coach of both squads. “It’s refreshing I do not have a set top five or seven like we’ve had in the past.”
There are a total of 23 on the squad highlighted by nine sophomores and nine freshmen. Although she only has five older than sophomore age, Morris does not view that as a big deal.
“It’s not super disappointing because we have not had a lot of runners. It’s just that those classes were low,” she said.
Eureka opens on the road today at 4:30 p.m. with Washington at Wenger Shelter-Park. The remainder of the schedule is as follows:
Sept. 1: Metamora Invite @ Black Partridge Park, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12: Eureka Invite @ LLP, 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: Dunlap Invite @ Dunlap Valley Middle School, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 26: versus Normal Community @ Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Elmwood/Brimfield, Heyworth @ Tri-Valley @ LLP, 10 a.m.
Oct. 17; HOIC Invite @ LLP, 10 a.m.
Oct. 24: Regional
Notes: A total of five invites (Bureau Valley, East Peoria, El Paso-Gridley, First to the Finish and Prairie Central) have all been cancelled. The Dunlap and Eureka Invites are new along with the NC dual and home quad. Joining the Hornets for their invite will be Deer Creek-Mackinaw, EP-G, Normal U-High, Olympia and Tremont. There were 21 boys out in ’19 along with 15 girls. Fogo earned all-state honors as a sophomore, as she finished 14th. The season will conclude with the regional, as there will be no sectional or state race, which was decided Monday by the Illinois High School Association
Fieldcrest
The boys, who qualified for the sectional round, graduated four regulars. They return seniors Victor Echeveste and Christian Skaggs along with juniors Mason Stoeger and Michael Scott. There are just nine out as opposed to 16 a season ago.
“The team will look a little different this year with the loss of the Gochanour triplets (Andrew, Connor and Ryan) and Andy Wiesenhofer,” said Knights’ head coach Carol Bauer. “They were strong performers for us, but I think we are still set for a successful year.”
She added Stoeger and Echeveste appear to be the top two.
There are again only six girls out, four of whom are first-year runners. The lone holdovers are senior Kaitlyn Hakes and junior Natalie Schultz.
“It’s exciting to have four (first-year kids) out and I hope to build on their experiences and have a strong team for the next four years,” Bauer commented.
She begins her 18th season directing both programs.
Wednesday’s Morris Early Bird Invite has been cancelled. The rest of the schedule appears below:
Sept. 4: Twilite in the Woods Invite @ Seneca’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: vs. Kewanee, Peru St. Bede & Princeton @ Princeton’s Zearing Park, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12: vs. Heyworth & Peoria Heights @ Heyworth’s Centennial Park, 9 a.m.
Sept. 17: @ Streator, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: vs, Putnam County & Spring Valley Hall @ Hennepin’s Putnam Co. Conservation Area, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1: Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Invite @ Roanoke Park, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: Heyworth Invite @ CP, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: HOIC Invite @ LLP, 10 a.m.
Oct. 24: Regional
Notes: Besides the Early Bird, the Gary Coates Invite at Princeton, Amboy and Herscher Invites were wiped out. The triangular with Heyworth and PH replaces the Coates Invite on the schedule. Bauer retired this past spring as a language teacher at the intermediate school in Toluca
