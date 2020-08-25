H.S. CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Runners rearing to go

While there are only four upperclass runners, they are a seasoned quartet.

“They’re trying to teach the underclass kids real quick,” Morris added.

The boys also qualified for state competition in ’19. They graduated four of the top seven, including Jack Cook, who was one second away from all-state honors (top 25 or better). Back in the fold are sophomore Charlie Bardwell and a pair of seniors in Mitchell Danner and Cade Walder.

With four spots up for grabs, practices have been highly competitive.

“A number of underclass (kids) have been gritty and have shown a lot of determination,” said Morris, who is in her fourth season as the coach of both squads. “It’s refreshing I do not have a set top five or seven like we’ve had in the past.”

There are a total of 23 on the squad highlighted by nine sophomores and nine freshmen. Although she only has five older than sophomore age, Morris does not view that as a big deal.

“It’s not super disappointing because we have not had a lot of runners. It’s just that those classes were low,” she said.

Eureka opens on the road today at 4:30 p.m. with Washington at Wenger Shelter-Park. The remainder of the schedule is as follows: