H.S. CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Runners wrapping up final prep work

Eureka begins their season on Tuesday, while Fieldcrest does the same Wednesday. The following is a capsule view of the teams:

Eureka

The girls have an individual state title contender in senior Anna Perry, who won both the regional and sectional in 2020. As a sophomore, she placed fourth in the ‘19 finals for one A. Perry is the number two returnee behind ’19 champion Lianna Surtz of Aurora Rosary.

“When we set goals, we set goals on times,” explained Hornets’ head coach Olivia Morris, who starts her fifth season at her alma mater. “The biggest goal for her is try to break the Detweiller (Park) record. She has not had a lot of chances to do that. The (state) place will take care of itself.”

Also back for Eureka, who captured a regional in ’20, are senior Elle Knapp, junior Laurel Munson plus sophomores Claire Albertson and Natali Roth.

According to Morris, it will critical for the other runners to shave off time as it relates to the team score.

“I think our splits with our one, two, three runners we’re getting better,” she commented. “Our two, three and four are improving. It’s just a matter of the two through five and getting as low as we can get. It’s a different dynamic. We have two sophomores who are still getting used to the pack mentality.”

The boys welcome back senior Noah King, juniors Charlie Bardwell and Gabe Gerber along with sophomores Carson Lehman and Brady Monk.

“The exciting thing about them is their potential. They have potential. We just do not know how much,” said Morris. “We only have one senior in our top seven. We really need to push them and let them improve.”

In terms of finding their way to Detweiller and the state race, Morris sees an opportunity.

“Capable? Yes. It will take a lot of hard work. It’s a matter of just setting goals for themselves and doing the little things. They’re a hard working group,” Morris pointed out.

At the moment, all signs are pointing toward a state final for each squad, which will take place Nov. 6.

“I feel like the IHSA (Illinois High School Association) has done a good job of trying to put together some sort of state meet or state series. I’m hoping there is one. I’ll focus on that when we get closer to it,” said Morris.

The Hornets entertain Washington in a 4:30 p.m. dual Tuesday at Lower Lake Park, which will also host the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet and regional competition.

Notes: Maple Lawn Country Club, located on the north side of Elmwood, will once again host the sectional the day before Halloween. There are 24 boys out and 16 girls

Fieldcrest

Senior Mason Stoeger heads the returnees for the Knights, who advanced to sectional competition in ’20. Other returnees are seniors Pacey Mangan and Michael Scott along with junior Jared Connell. There are eight boys on the roster, half of which are seniors. Back in the fold for the girls are lone senior Natalie Schultz and four sophomores in Kalla Burns, Melisa Echeveste, Claire Phillips and Allie Wiesenhofer. They have nine listed on the roster.

Carol Bauer begins her 19th season as the coach of both teams. The Knights participate in Wednesday's Morris Early Bird Invitational that starts at 4:30 p.m.

Notes: Fieldcrest will likely go to Peru St. Bede for the regional. Oregon’s Park West is the site for the sectional. Wiesenofer and junior Carolyn Megow are also on the volleyball team.

