H.S. FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Eureka, Fieldcrest with holes to fill

Both Eureka and Fieldcrest have lots of starting positions open on the cusp of the start of a new season. Football returns to the fall portion for 2021 after the ’20 campaign was moved to this past spring.

Here is a capsule view of each squad:

Eureka

The Hornets lost 17 starters to graduation from a group that went 3-1. Nine of those were on the offensive end of the ball. The lone starters back are up front in senior Logan Kupferschmid and junior Ben Jablonski from a unit that scored 132 points.

“We’re brand new. We have two returning linemen,” pointed out Hornets’ head coach Jason Bachman. “We had a great summer and early part of the fall. We have some kids who have worked hard and secured a (starting) job.”

Among the departures are two-time first team Heart of Illinois Conference selection in quarterback Matt Martin (41 completions in 71 attempts for 638 passing yards plus 62 rushes for 379 yards), first team league receiver Jett Bachman (14 catches, 225 yards), the son of the coach, first team center Thomas Cahill along with running back Hunter Gladson (40-237). Over the four games, Hornets amassed 1,303 yards of total offense (665 rushing, 638 through the air), an average of 325 per outing.

On defense, Martin (secondary) and Conner McDonald (line, four and a half quarterback sacks, 28 tackles) were named to the HOIC first squad. Gladson registered 29 tackles from his linebacker position, as the Hornets permitted only 44 points.

“The biggest thing is we have to stop the run,” said Jason Bachman, who enters his ninth season with a record of 38-35. “The first two weeks, we’re facing run-heavy teams. We’re really excited about the younger kids we have.”

Jablonski returns on the d-line along with junior linebacker Rylan Bachman and junior defensive back Justis Bachman, another son of Jason Bachman. According to the elder Bachman, Rylan Bachman sustained a broken ankle over the summer and is expected to be sidelined for close to a month.

The league sees a bit of a shakeup, as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley moves from the large division back to the small, while Tremont takes the Falcons’ place in the former.

“Any time you replace a program like GCMS from you’re group it will take a little bit of a step down. They always seem to re-load,” forecasted Jason Bachman, “The thing about the HOIC is you have some quality teams who make it to the playoffs and have a deep run.”

Tri-Valley appears to be the favorite in the large.

Meanwhile, Eureka opens Friday with a three-hour bus ride to the Madison County community of Roxana, located near Alton and the Mississippi River. The Shells were 2-4 in the spring. They are coached by Wade DeVries, who is in his fourth season, with an 8-16 record. He enters his eighth year on the prep sidelines with an overall mark of 19-33. Roxana, who returns five starters on each side of the ball, has left the South Central in favor of the Cahokia Conference. This will be the first and only meeting between the programs.

The schedule sees a return to the customary nine games.

“We’ve been planning on a nine-game schedule. We got into regular season mode during the summer,” said Jason Bachman, who expects six or seven two-way starters.

Notes: A turf installation project wrapped up in late July at Roxana’s home, Charles Raich Field, The Cahokia will take a page from the HOIC playbook and go to a two-division format, Illinois and Mississippi, which includes the Shells. There are a total of 70 players in the Hornets’ program

Fieldcrest

On a national level, the number 21 refers to a gun salute as well as the legal age an individual can drink an alcoholic beverage. Locally, it is the amount of starters the Knights must replace out of 22 from a squad that went 4-0 in the spring.

According to second-year head coach Mike Freeman, that has led to some fierce battles in practice.

“It’s been awesome with each kid knowing he has a chance to start,” he commented. “We’ve been putting kids out there regardless of position or class or experience and they’ve competed.”

The lone starter in the fold is senior linebacker Ethan Stoeger.

All 11 are gone on offense that included two-time first team HOIC choice in running back/receiver/defensive back Jaxon Cusac-McKay (51 carries, 398 rushing yards), first team receiver Henry Lorton and first team tackle Jordan Hochecker along with quarterback Cory Land (53 of 84 for 647 yards). Over the four spring contests, Fieldcrest scored 99 points and rolled up 1,281 yards of total offense (634 on the ground, 647 passing) for an average of 320 per game.

“I’m a pass happy guy as you can tell from the spring,” said Freeman. “I like to throw the ball a little. We like to try to get the ball on the outside, but we do not have the talent out there like we’ve had. We’re not going to be super big upfront.”

Cusac-McKay, two-time first HOIC choice in linebacker Tyler Sunken, Hochecker (linebacker), Land (secondary) and Lorton (secondary) helped the Knights yield just 42 points.

“Linebackers. We have guys who can hit,” said Freeman of what he expects to be the strength on the other side of the pigskin. “Our (defensive) line is young. Our secondary will be young. We will be leaning on our linebackers.”

GCMS returns to the small division, while Tremont shifts from the small to the large.

While it would seem on the surface that the large might take a step back in terms of depth with the Falcons’ exit, Freeman disagrees with that assessment.

“I do not think there will be a drop off,” he said. “Every team is still going to be good. The (large) is going to be unbelievable. There’s going to be several playoff teams.”

Tri-Valley is in line as the team to beat in the large.

The Knights have 29 players out program-wide. Of those, 18 have never played which includes 11 freshmen, four sophomores and two upperclassmen.

Fieldcrest, who, according to Freeman, could have up to eight two-way starters, found a week one foe, as they travel to Aurora Christian for a 7 p.m. tilt on the turf on Friday. The Eagles are coached by David Beebe, who is in his eighth season with a 33-41 record. In the spring, AC went 2-3. They are members of the Metro Suburban Conference. This is the first-ever meeting between the programs.

The HOIC has two new coaches in Tanner Benedict (EP-G) and Nate Albaugh (Heyworth), while Hal Chiodo is in at Ridgeview/Lexington. The veteran coach was at Lexington for three seasons (1992, ’93 & ’94) in the former Midstate Conference.

Notes: Freeman and former Knights’ quarterback/safety Zach Meyer will serve as co-offensive coordinators, while Mitch Neally will continue to oversee the defense. Beebe is the younger brother of Don Beebe, who was a receiver in the pros for nine seasons, which culminated with a Super Bowl XXXI win as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He coached AC for 10 years and compiled a 97-26 record and reached the playoffs in each season. AC won three A titles in’ 11 & ’12 and four A runner-up in ’08. He was replaced by David. Don is in third season as head coach/offensive coordinator at nearby Aurora University where he has won 12 of 14 contests. Another brother, Dan Beebe, is AC’s athletic director. According to Freeman, Stoeger suffered a knee injury in the second game of the spring versus Deer Creek-Mackinaw, but was cleared two months ago to play.

