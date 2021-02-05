H.S. happenings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Fieldcrest 49, Heyworth 38: Ella Goodrich's 17 points paced the Knights on the road in the season and Heart of Illinois Conference Thursday evening
Olympia 37, Eureka 54: The Thursday hosts received 18 points from Ellie Cahill
MISCELLANEOUS
Wieczorek named to HOF: Dan Wieczorek is one of four individuals selected for induction into the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame. He served in that capacity at Wenona and later when the school joined Minonk-Dana-Rutland and Toluca to form Fieldcrest. A ceremony is anticipated to happen later on in the year