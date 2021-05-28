H.S. lites

BASEBALL

Fieldcrest 0, Eureka 3: Winning pitcher Matt Martin supplied three hits for the host Hornets (20-2, 9-1) in Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference matchup at the middle school. Noah Nordstrom recorded two hits for the Knights (8-7, 7-3), who saw a six-game win streak end

Putnam County 13, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 2: Brady Leman hit a two-run blast for the Rockets (6-9, 4-7) in Tri-County Conference action Thursday at Bill Zeman Field

SOFTBALL

Eureka 12, Fieldcrest 2 (5): Ashley Nohl picked up two hits for the Hornets (11-8, 7-3) in league action Thursday at Veteran's Park in Minonk. Ella Goodrich hit a homer with one aboard in the bottom half of the first inning for the Knights (3-10, 2-7). The 10-run rule was enforced after five

TRACK

Hornets sting away: Host Eureka swept the McLean Co. Meet on Thursday, as Anna Perry (1600, 3200) and Elijah Skutt (high and triple jumps) captured two events apiece. Calli Nix (shot put) and Mason Stoeger (1600) prevailed for Fieldcrest

Two place first: Joel Weber (400) and Michael Rasmuson (triple jump) led LWRB in the TCC Meet Thursday in Granville

WRESTLING

Extra work for duo: Garrett Kean and Dillon Wiles each competed twice for host Eureka during a non-scored Thursday triangular. Kean collected pinfall victories against Knoxville at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively. The nightcap match lasted all of 12 seconds. Wiles picked up his wins by pinfall opposite Illinois Valley Central

