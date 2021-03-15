 Skip to main content
H.S. lites

SOCCER

Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 7, Bartonville Limestone 1: Michael Rasmuson notched two goals for the guests in their opener on Friday afternoon

BASKETBALL

Two repeat picks: Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay and Eureka junior Trevor Heffren were voted to the Heart of Illinois Conference first team for the second straight season and were also unanimous choices. Fieldcrest's Henry Lorton and sophomores Ella Ausmus of Eureka, Ellie Cahill of Eureka and Fieldcrest's Ashlyn May were also named to the first squad. Other honorees included:

Second: Cory Land of Fieldcrest and sophomore Haley Carver of Fieldcrest

Honorable mention: Eureka- Matt Martin and junior Ashley Nohl and Fieldcrest- Noah Nordstrom and junior Ella Goodrich

Cahill and Lorton were repeat picks to the all-defensive team, while Eureka's Colby Blunier and sophomore Carolyn Megow of Fieldcrest were tabbed honorable mention

