H.S. lites

GOLF
Eureka swings past two: Allison Pacocha's nine-hole score of one-under-par 33 guided the hosts in a Monday triangular with Fieldcrest and Pontiac at Kaufman Park
Locals all at one spot: Eureka, Fieldcrest and Roanoke-Benson competed in Monday's Midland Invitational at Timber Ridge near Lacon. The Hornets were second in the team standings to Brimfield. Koy Allen of Fieldcrest and R-B's DJ Norman each finished with an 18-hole score of 77, which tied for second behind Jeremy Ott of Brimfield (even par 69). Clayton Waller had the Hornets' low tally of 80
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!