H.S. lites

Locals all at one spot: Eureka, Fieldcrest and Roanoke-Benson competed in Monday's Midland Invitational at Timber Ridge near Lacon. The Hornets were second in the team standings to Brimfield. Koy Allen of Fieldcrest and R-B's DJ Norman each finished with an 18-hole score of 77, which tied for second behind Jeremy Ott of Brimfield (even par 69). Clayton Waller had the Hornets' low tally of 80