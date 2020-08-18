H.S. lites

You have permission to edit this article.
GOLF

Eureka swings past two: Allison Pacocha's nine-hole score of one-under-par 33 guided the hosts in a Monday triangular with Fieldcrest and Pontiac at Kaufman Park

Locals all at one spot: Eureka, Fieldcrest and Roanoke-Benson competed in Monday's Midland Invitational at Timber Ridge near Lacon. The Hornets were second in the team standings to Brimfield. Koy Allen of Fieldcrest and R-B's DJ Norman each finished with an 18-hole score of 77, which tied for second behind Jeremy Ott of Brimfield (even par 69). Clayton Waller had the Hornets' low tally of 80

