EUREKA
BOYS' GOLF
Thursday: 3:30 p.m. versus Illinois Valley Central @ Arrowhead Country Club
Monday, Aug. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Farmington & Illini Bluffs @ Kaufman Park
Tuesday, Aug. 24: 4 p.m. vs. Midland @ Kaufman
GIRLS' GOLF
Tuesday, Aug. 24: 4 p.m. vs. Normal West & Tri-Valley @ Normal's Ironwood
CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday, Aug. 24: 4:30 p.m. vs. Washington @ Lower Lake Park
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Aug. 24: 6:30 p.m. vs. Roanoke-Benson
FIELDCREST
BOYS' GOLF
Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. Heyworth & Tremont @ Tall Oaks
Friday: 4 p.m. vs. Woodland @ Cayuga's Wolf Creek
CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY
Wednesday, Aug. 25: 4:30 p.m. Morris Early Bird Invitational
R-B
GIRLS' GOLF
Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. Dwight & Seneca @ Morris' Nettle Creek CC
CO-OP SOCCER
Tuesday, Aug. 24: 4:30 p.m. vs. Ottawa
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Aug. 24: 6:30 p.m. @ Eureka