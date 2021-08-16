 Skip to main content
H.S. log

  Updated
EUREKA

BOYS' GOLF

Thursday: 3:30 p.m. versus Illinois Valley Central @ Arrowhead Country Club

Monday, Aug. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Farmington & Illini Bluffs @ Kaufman Park

Tuesday, Aug. 24: 4 p.m. vs. Midland @ Kaufman

GIRLS' GOLF

Tuesday, Aug. 24: 4 p.m. vs. Normal West & Tri-Valley @ Normal's Ironwood

CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Aug. 24: 4:30 p.m. vs. Washington @ Lower Lake Park

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Aug. 24: 6:30 p.m. vs. Roanoke-Benson

FIELDCREST

BOYS' GOLF

Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. Heyworth & Tremont @ Tall Oaks

Friday: 4 p.m. vs. Woodland @ Cayuga's Wolf Creek

CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY

Wednesday, Aug. 25: 4:30 p.m. Morris Early Bird Invitational

R-B

GIRLS' GOLF

Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. Dwight & Seneca @ Morris' Nettle Creek CC

CO-OP SOCCER

Tuesday, Aug. 24: 4:30 p.m. vs. Ottawa

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Aug. 24: 6:30 p.m. @ Eureka

