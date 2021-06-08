H.S. planner

 Skip to main content
EUREKA

BOYS' TRACK

Thursday: 4 field events & 5:30 p.m. running events @ Metamora Sectional

GIRLS' TRACK

Friday: noon field & 2 p.m. running in two A State finals @ Eastern Illinois

University's O'Brien Stadium, Charleston

BASEBALL

Friday: 4:30 p.m. Eureka/Knoxville winner versus U-High

FIELDCREST

BOYS' TRACK

Friday: 3:30 field & 5:30 p.m. running @ El Paso-Gridley Sectional

