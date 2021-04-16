H.S. PREVIEW: Track receives some good news

As is the case along the interscholastic sports landscape, track will have a shortened season. However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel in the fact there will be respective state meets.

The following is capsule look at the locals’ prospects:

Eureka (boys)

The 18th day of June is when the big meet will happen. That bodes well for standouts such as junior Trevor Heffren, who has an individual high jump title on his resume, as well as senior Aden Sears, who owns a medal in the 400.

According to head coach Brett Charlton, that should serve as gigantic motivational fuel for those two and the remainder of the squad.

“Its big excitement for them,” commented Charlton. “It’s something for them to look forward to.”

Also is the fact that the season is not expected to be cancelled as with what transpired in 2020.

“For the kids that were juniors that are now seniors, not knowing what was going to happen, now knowing they’re going to get some sort of season in, it’s really exciting,” said Charlton, who is in year 20 at his alma mater.