H.S. PREVIEW: Track receives some good news

As is the case along the interscholastic sports landscape, track will have a shortened season. However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel in the fact there will be respective state meets.
The following is capsule look at the locals’ prospects:
Eureka (boys)
The 18th day of June is when the big meet will happen. That bodes well for standouts such as junior Trevor Heffren, who has an individual high jump title on his resume, as well as senior Aden Sears, who owns a medal in the 400.
According to head coach Brett Charlton, that should serve as gigantic motivational fuel for those two and the remainder of the squad.
“Its big excitement for them,” commented Charlton. “It’s something for them to look forward to.”
Also is the fact that the season is not expected to be cancelled as with what transpired in 2020.
“For the kids that were juniors that are now seniors, not knowing what was going to happen, now knowing they’re going to get some sort of season in, it’s really exciting,” said Charlton, who is in year 20 at his alma mater.
However, there is some bad news, as there will be no indoor portion to work out some of the rust, so Eureka is strictly outdoors for the spring.
“Some of them ran in an indoor meet up around Chicago,” Charlton noted. “It’s always a plus to have an indoor season. I do not think it’s a big deal. Who knows, it may even be the best thing that happens,”
The Hornets open with a dual on Thursday at St, Joseph-Ogden with the field events to begin at 4:30 and the running events to commence an hour later.
Notes: Eureka will have a total of 11 meets, which includes nine quads, the opening dual and the McLean County event they will host. The Hornets are likely headed to Dunlap for the sectional. Seniors Elijah Skutt (twice in the high jump) and Mitchell Danner (300 hurdles) are two others with state qualifying experience
Eureka (girls)
Second-year head coach Brandon Heider anticipates a fired up group with the start of the season in the homestretch.
“They’re really excited,” he commented. “They’re itching to run outside.”
Among those who have qualified for state competition on the roster includes senior Allison Schrock (twice in the pole vault), senior Madison Colburn (discus), senior Alexi Fogo (1600) and junior Anna Perry (3200).
With the postseason back in place, there a little more now on the table.
“They had goals in mind, but, especially the seniors,” Heider said. “They’re not thinking about college. They’re thinking about going against the best in the state.”
The Hornets will go straight into the deep end, aka outdoors, with no indoor campaign.
That does not seem to bother Heider.
“I do not think it’s going to be that big of an issue,” he said. “My distance runners have been running all winter. My sprinters are coming in off of volleyball. I think we’ll be fine.”
Eureka begins with a dual Thursday with homestanding St. Joseph-Ogden. Field events start at 4:30 followed by the running particulars at 5:30 p.m.
Notes: Like the boys, the girls will be involved in 11 meets, highlighted by nine quads, the trip to SJ-O and host of the McLean Co. Macomb is the probable destination for the sectional. State competition will be held June 11
Fieldcrest
Senior Christian Skaggs is one of the top returnees for the boys.
Carol Bauer starts her 25th season as girls’ coach, while C.J. Hamilton is in his first with the boys. His initial one would have been in ’20, but it was cancelled.
The Knights start April 23 with the El Paso-Gridley Invitational at 4 p.m.
Notes: Fieldcrest will have 11 meets, all of which will be of the co-ed variety. This will include eight quads, a pair of triangulars and the McLean Co. The boys look to be going to Tremont for the sectional, while the girls will travel to either Lewistown or Seneca
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, masks will be required during meets for those individuals who are not competing as well as for officials and workers who are not able to maintain social distancing.
In addition, there will be no preliminaries at the state level.