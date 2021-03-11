H.S. PREVIEWS: More squads gearing up for debuts

Among the returnees are 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Alexis Charlton, a pair of junior middles in 6-0 Holly McDonald and 5-11 Delaney Phillips, senior setter Lynnde Dingledine and two more seniors in outside hitter Lauren Gadbois and defensive specialist Hannah Hetz.

Players and coaches will be required to wear a mask.

“With volleyball being stop and go, I hope it will not make that much of a difference,” said Dohner, who is in her second season. “Hopefully, they’ll be used to wearing them in open gyms and practice.”

As with most teams, Eureka will attempt to knock off the rust as soon as possible since their last match occurred Oct. 29 of ’19, a 22-25, 25-22, 25-15 defeat to HOIC foe El Paso-Gridley in the Pontiac Regional. That snapped a string of four consecutive sectional appearances.

“We’re going to have a scrimmage on Saturday so hopefully we can shake the rust off,” pointed out Dohner. “The IHSA (Illinois High School Association) gave us contact days all of January and February. We had pretty good attendance with those,”

Flanagan-Cornell comes to town for Tuesday’s opener at 7 p.m.