H.S. PREVIEWS: More squads gearing up for debuts

Boys’ soccer and volleyball are getting ready to begin. Here is a capsule look at each team with soccer first followed by volleyball:
Roanoke-Benson/Eureka
Although soccer has not had as much time as normal to prepare for a season, the cardiovascular work still gets its fair share of attention.
“We’re trying to do like we always do,” commented head coach Dennis Kennell. “We did a bunch last fall with contact days and we had a few contact days in February.”
In 2019, R-B/E finished with a 16-4-1 record, the most victories under Kennell. They reached the Peoria Christian Sectional before the Rockets lost 2-1 to Earlville at East Peoria’s Eastside Centre. Among the graduates were midfielder Ashton Hubert, who scored a program-record 48 of the squad’s 103, which was also a single season standard.
Those returning include a pair of forwards in senior Michael Rasmuson (18 goals) and junior Bradley Bachman (18 goals, 13 assists) along with a trio of juniors in midfielders Will Ludeman and Joel Weber plus goalie Elijah Worthen. The Rockets allowed 28 goals a season ago.
With soccer being a medium risk activity, players and coaches will be subject to the wearing of a mask.
“That’s really hard to say,” said Kennell of the potential impact. “I do not know how it will be.”
He is optimistic it will not take too much time to shake off the rust since the squad last played on Oct. 22, ’19.
“I hope not too long,” said Kennell, who enters his 13th season as coach of the co-op with a record of 125-96-27. “We did a bunch last fall even though we did not play any games. We’ll see how long it takes.”
R-B/E opens up Friday at 4 p.m. with a road game opposite Bartonville Limestone. It was originally set to be held today, but it has been pushed back.
Notes: The 16 wins were two behind the single season standard of 18 set in ’06. The co-op’s first game was supposed to be Tuesday with guest Peoria Richwoods, but it was postponed due to the Knights’ opener with Big 12 Conference rival Normal Community. R-B/E plans to reschedule. Kennell estimated around 25 players out and nearly equal between the two schools. His son, Michael Kennell, returns as the assistant coach
R-B
Volleyball will follow suit with the other interscholastic sports in the Tri-County Conference as it will be contested under a home-and-home format. Teams will see an increase from nine matches to 14.
“To be honest, I have not really thought about it,” admitted head coach Jodie Sauder of the switch, “It’s always fun to do the (conference) tournament. I’m always fine playing teams outside of our conference. If they start allowing us to play in tournaments again, I’ll like that.”
The Rockets (20-13-1) shared the league title with Ottawa Marquette (30-5) and Seneca (30-8) a season ago. It was the Irish who snapped R-B’s 48-match TCC win streak with a two-set sweep on Oct. 24, ‘19.
Meanwhile, R-B welcomes back five regulars in senior outside hitter Kamryn Kearfott (255 kills), who was named to the league’s first team, senior setter Maddie Monge (489 assists), senior outside hitter Brynn Rossman (203 service points), junior outside hitter Chaysea Wood (233 digs) and junior middle hitter Frannie Heckman. Also returning is junior defensive specialist Riley Beer.
The players, plus the coaches, will be required to don a mask.
“I feel like the kids are used to it. They have been wearing them during the school day,” pointed out Sauder, who enters her sixth season with a 96-57-3 record. “I do not think it’s going to have too much of an effect. I think if we have to wear masks to play, we’ll do it.”
The Rockets will attempt to ward off rust from not having had a competitive match in over 16 months.
“Considering we’re going to have seven practices, they’re going to have to knock off the cobwebs pretty fast,” Sauder said, “It’s been a while since we’ve had contact with the girls, but everybody else is in the same boat. We’re just happy to be playing.”
They open up Tuesday at Henry with a start time of 6:30 p.m.
Notes: The ’19 season ended on the Dick Broers Gymnasium floor in the regional to Serena by scores of 21-25, 25-17, 25-18. While DePue is off the schedule, Peoria Christian will be one of five non-TCC foes the Rockets will face. The others are members of the Heart of Illinois Conference in Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Eureka, Flanagan-Cornell and Lexington. That will give R-B a total of 19 matches (10 on the road, nine at home). Sauder has yet to decide whether to stick with the 5-1 offense or revert back to the 6-2. Dwight enters the TCC next fall
Eureka
The Hornets fell one win shy of a 20-win season in ’19, as they were 19-15.
Over the truncated campaign, the green and white will play 12 Heart of Illinois Conference matches in a 25-day window. However, none will occur after April 10.
“It’s a little disappointing, but I understand it,” said head coach Lena Dohner. “The spring sports did not get any season in at all last year. As long as we get some matches in, I’m happy.”
Among the returnees are 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Alexis Charlton, a pair of junior middles in 6-0 Holly McDonald and 5-11 Delaney Phillips, senior setter Lynnde Dingledine and two more seniors in outside hitter Lauren Gadbois and defensive specialist Hannah Hetz.
Players and coaches will be required to wear a mask.
“With volleyball being stop and go, I hope it will not make that much of a difference,” said Dohner, who is in her second season. “Hopefully, they’ll be used to wearing them in open gyms and practice.”
As with most teams, Eureka will attempt to knock off the rust as soon as possible since their last match occurred Oct. 29 of ’19, a 22-25, 25-22, 25-15 defeat to HOIC foe El Paso-Gridley in the Pontiac Regional. That snapped a string of four consecutive sectional appearances.
“We’re going to have a scrimmage on Saturday so hopefully we can shake the rust off,” pointed out Dohner. “The IHSA (Illinois High School Association) gave us contact days all of January and February. We had pretty good attendance with those,”
Flanagan-Cornell comes to town for Tuesday’s opener at 7 p.m.
Notes: The HOIC’s administrative leaders and athletic directors made a joint decision to shorten the season as to not overlap with any of the traditional spring sports. Eureka’s 41-match league win streak ended with a 25-23, 25-18 loss to guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Sept. 19 of ’19. R-B will be the Hornets’ lone non-HOIC opponent. According to Dohner, McDonald has been medically cleared after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle accident last fall on the way to school on Route 117 between Eureka and Goodfield. While stopped in her car in a construction zone, another one hit her from behind. She suffered injuries to one of her kidneys, several face lacerations and a concussion
Fieldcrest
The Knights started ’19 with an 8-0 record on their way to a 21-14 mark.
This season, they will play a total of 12 matches (six on the road, six at home), all inside the HOIC, and over a span of three-plus weeks. The last one is set for April 10. According to head coach Cathy Sanders, she is a bit somber with no matches scheduled after that.
“I am especially when I look around at the other schools,” she indicated. “I know it was created with good intentions, but I think your also taking away some good opportunities from the other kids.”
Six-1 senior middle and first team league choice Gracie Schultz (271 kills) returns along with three outside hitters in senior Caroline Holland, junior Ella Goodrich and sophomore Ashlyn May.
Players must wear masks as well as any member of the coaching staff.
“It’s really hard to say,” said Sanders, who starts her ninth season at Fieldcrest (176-103-1 record) and 20th overall (457-237-2). “Since we’ve been through it in the summer and fall, we’ll be used to it. I do not think it will play a big factor.”
Fieldcrest has not had a match in nearly 500 days so it will be essential to ward off rust as fast as possible.
“I’m hoping it takes a week,” said Sanders, “We have some kids who will fill in some holes. I’m not worried about the rust more so than I am getting those kids really to play varsity volleyball.”
The Knights entertain the Fisher Bunnies in the first match on Tuesday. The first serve is expected to occur at 7 p.m.
Notes: Fieldcrest’s ’19 season concluded with a 25-17, 28-26 loss to the hosts at the Pontiac Regional.