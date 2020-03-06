H.S. report

Three for three for Monge: Maddie Monge's third season in a Roanoke-Benson uniform resulted in a third consecutive first team pick onto the Tri-County Conference team. Bailey Leman was tabbed to the third group

Pair of Hornets lauded: Brayden Peiffer (106 pounds) and Joel Baer (220) were named to Chuck Murdoch all-area team in one A. Both qualified for the state finals, as Baer placed fifth in his weight class. Peiffer, a junior, finished with a 34-6 record, while Baer was 25-4