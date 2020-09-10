 Skip to main content
H.S. review

GOLF

Allen leads Knights: A nine-hole score of 40 from Koy Allen guided Fieldcrest (6-2) in a Wednesday quad at Kappa with host El Paso-Gridley, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy and Flanagan-Cornell

