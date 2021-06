Locals aid in rout: Roanoke-Benson's Luke Braman (15 points) and Jaxon Cusac-McKay of Fieldcrest (six) helped the North to a 121-85 win over the South in Saturday's Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-star game at Pontiac. The contest, which was comprised of a pair of 20-minute halves, saw the North open up a 48-33 advantage at intermission