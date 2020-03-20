H.S. TRACK PREVIEW: Locals seeking multiple qualifiers again

Eureka and Fieldcrest were represented with multiple entries at the 2019 state finals. Each will try to accomplish that again this spring. The following is capsule look at each team:

Eureka (boys)

After winning at Macomb, their first sectional title since being bumped up from one to two A, the Hornets placed ninth at Charleston. Their goal is a bit loftier with a push toward a trophy (top three).

“We have about everybody back in the field and running events,” commented head coach Brett Charlton. “A lot of guys have improved and gotten better. I think it’s doable.”

The four by four relay, which returns senior Job Knapp and a pair of juniors in Aden Sears and Micah Senior, went a program-best three minutes 18 point 52 seconds to take second behind East St. Louis (3:18.13).

“We have three guys back and a number of options for that fourth spot,” said Charlton, who begins his 20th year. “Last year, we went down with the idea we were going to challenge East St. Louis and we gave them all they wanted.”