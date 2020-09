Norman topples league foes: DJ Norman of Roanoke-Benson fired an 18-hole score of 88 to take individual honors by three strokes during Wednesday's Tri-County Conference tournament at the Pontiac Elks Club. The Rockets took second in the team standings to Seneca. R-B's Summer Swearingen tallied a 114, as the Rockets and Seneca were the lone two girls' squads who competed