H.S. wrap up

GOLF

Fieldcrest beats Olympia: Koy Allen's nine-hole tally of 37 led the Knights (3-0) during a Thursday dual at Atlanta's North Greens

R-B downs two guests: A 41 from DJ Norman guided the Rockets (3-0) in a Thursday triangular versus Henry and Woodland at Tall Oaks

