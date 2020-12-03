Hasler stays on board

Curt Hasler will be part of the staff of new Manager and baseball Hall of Famer Tony LaRussa and the Chicago White Sox. That was made official on Tuesday. Next season will be Hasler's fifth as assistant pitching coach with the club.

The 6-foot-6 former Roanoke-Benson and Bradley University standout pitched in the Sox farm system and reached as high as triple A. LaRussa, who managed the South Siders from 1979 to 1986, was hired Oct. 29 to replace Rick Renteria. During this past truncated season under Renteria, the Sox were 35-25 and reached the playoffs, but dropped a best-of-three wildcard series to the Oakland Athletics.