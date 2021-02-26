HOIC boasts coaching legends

Again, that’s from a veteran coach with a state title on his resume. Imagine being a rookie coach plotting strategy against them.

Andrew McDowell does not have to imagine. Now in his fifth year as University High head coach, McDowell was 24 years old when he coached his first varsity game at Lexington in 2010.

Kellar and Winkler were well on their way to Hall of Fame careers. Eureka was not in the HOIC at the time, but McDowell had faced Meiss-directed clubs as a U-H player and was familiar with his program.

The young guy immediately noticed a common thread.

“Very quickly, that first Christmas, I was trying to figure out, ‘What do I want our identity to be?’” McDowell said. “I was like, ‘These guys already know. Their players execute.’ It was just a different level of identity and organization and buy-in from the players and communities.

“There were some other good teams in the conference, but those were the programs I looked up to. I was like, ‘That’s what I want to get to.’ I kind of idolized their programs and how they ran them and how they carried themselves. If I was scouting them, I was watching them as much as the game. I was trying to pick up little things that I could use and implement.”