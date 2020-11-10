Hornet Passing League a hit for all involved

EUREKA – There were no football Friday nights this fall at Eureka High School, a product of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Saturday mornings?

There was football on six straight Saturday mornings and yes, Eureka’s players were involved … not as quarterbacks, linemen or linebackers, but as coaches.

The Hornet Passing League, the brainchild of offensive coordinator Kyle Johnson, included practices and seven on seven games for kids in grades five through eight. They were held in conjunction with practice sessions and flag football games for those in grade one through four.

All were guided through drills and games by high school players, who learned what it’s like to make a coaching point. Then, make it again and again as needed.

According to Hornets’ head coach Jason Bachman, the whole thing was a hit … not in a teeth-rattling tackle sense, but in a “good for everybody involved” sort of way.

Before you ask, social distancing and masks were part of this COVID-driven departure from the grade school camp Eureka typically runs at the end of July.

“We followed the mask guidelines for our coaching staff. We gave the teams a practice plan following the same kind of things we do with our coaching staff,” Bachman said.