Hornet Passing League a hit for all involved

EUREKA – There were no football Friday nights this fall at Eureka High School, a product of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Saturday mornings?
There was football on six straight Saturday mornings and yes, Eureka’s players were involved … not as quarterbacks, linemen or linebackers, but as coaches.
The Hornet Passing League, the brainchild of offensive coordinator Kyle Johnson, included practices and seven on seven games for kids in grades five through eight. They were held in conjunction with practice sessions and flag football games for those in grade one through four.
All were guided through drills and games by high school players, who learned what it’s like to make a coaching point. Then, make it again and again as needed.
According to Hornets’ head coach Jason Bachman, the whole thing was a hit … not in a teeth-rattling tackle sense, but in a “good for everybody involved” sort of way.
Before you ask, social distancing and masks were part of this COVID-driven departure from the grade school camp Eureka typically runs at the end of July.
“We followed the mask guidelines for our coaching staff. We gave the teams a practice plan following the same kind of things we do with our coaching staff,” Bachman said.
“They were maintaining social distancing and we had the coaches with masks whenever they could not maintain social distancing. That was kind of the key to the success of what we were trying to do.”
The first through fourth graders reported at 7:45 a.m. and teams were placed in separate quadrants on Eureka’s large practice field. They began drills/practice at 8 and later transitioned a few feet away to McCollum Field for two to three flag football games.
When the younger group moved, the fifth through eighth graders were placed in quadrants on the practice field and began practice/drills. They then moved to quads over McCollum for seven on seven contests.
Parents who stayed to watch were socially distanced on the home bleachers, visitors’ bleachers and the track that surrounds McCollum.
“In an ideal world, people could interact a little bit more,” Bachman said. “But, it worked out pretty well. The feedback we got was just phenomenal.”
It seemed wherever Bachman or Johnson went -- to the filling station or the grocery store for a gallon of milk -- they were engaged by parents who were “very thankful for them (their children) to be able to do something.”
Bachman was able to incorporate many of the high school program’s offensive and defensive concepts into the six sessions, which concluded Oct. 24.
The hope is that by becoming part of the Junior Football League (JFL) program, the kids will be familiar to players when they get to Bachman and Johnson. Beyond that, the bond formed between current Hornets and future ones could be significant.
In Bachman’s eight seasons as head coach, high school players frequently have finished practice and gone over to assist with JFL workouts. It led JFL players to start attending Friday home games, posing for photos afterward with their favorite players.
“It’s been really good and this (the passing league) is just another opportunity in our minds to build the program in a very non-traditional year,” Bachman said.
Bachman estimated 30 to 35 of the 125-plus grade school participants had never played football. They got a taste of it and, the hope is, fell in love with it.
That was the objective of Bachman and Johnson, who sit on the JFL board of directors. According to Bachman, board members believe “that at the JFL level, we want to develop the love of the game.”
“If they love the game, they’re going to play in high school,” he added. “That’s what it’s about for these groups.”
Among the current Hornets are Bachman’s sons Jett, a senior, and Justis, a sophomore. Dad has seen them get together with friends/teammates to plot strategy, etc.
Eureka has been getting in its Illinois High School Association (IHSA)-allowed offseason “contact days” by practicing three days a week in September and twice weekly in October, with an eye toward a spring season. On non-practice days, players lift weights. And when they’re done?
“There are kids drawing up plays on the board and talking about who they’re going to put where,” Bachman said. “That part of it was just super neat to see. The collaboration between the two groups (high school and grade school) was really good.
“Everybody is trying to be creative at this point (because of the pandemic). You’re trying to do something to keep your younger kids and older kids involved.”
According to Bachman, the Hornet Passing League accomplished that, so effectively it likely will return in non-COVID years. Adjustments have come almost daily in 2020, some working better than others.
Few have gone better than this.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!