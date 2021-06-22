Hornets grab runner-up spot

CHARLESTON – With qualifiers in seven of the 18 events, Eureka was going to be in the hunt for a trophy (top three teams) during Friday’s two A state track finals held at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

The Hornets proved their worth, as they placed second with 45 points, six behind Mascoutah. East St. Louis Sr. and Urbana tied for third at 41. This was despite ESL (1,262), Urbana (1,145) and Mascoutah (1,069) each being double the size of Eureka in terms of enrollment.

“It’s one of those things where we’ve been in two A the past few years. It’s something they’re grown to expect,” said Hornets’ head coach Brett Charlton, “The competition against some of the bigger schools has made them better. They knew who the top teams were and what they had to do, I think this is as big as when we won one A (in 2005).”

The four by four relay of Carson Lehman, Aden Sears, Tyler Heffren and Micah Senior took home gold in a time of three minutes 23 point 86 seconds. Eureka was in second until the anchor leg when Senior overtook Burlington Central’s Zac Schmidt around the 100-meter mark.

According to Charlton, the quartet had faith they would end up on the winner’s stand although there was pressure since it was last event and the team’s chances for a trophy hung in the balance.

“They were pretty confident,” Charlton noted. “They did not look to be very nervous. As a coach, you always worry about handoffs, not dropping the baton, things like that. We had to be at least fourth to get third.”

The Hornets’ other first place showing came from Sears in the 400. He sped around the EIU blue track in 49.29 seconds to edge Schmidt, who was clocked in 49.42.

“That was big. We knew the 400 was probably the best chance for us,” said Charlton, “I did not care who won. He (Sears) came up big. He had the best finish he’s had all year.”

Senior also notched a medal in the 400, as he was fourth. That gave the Hornets a total of 16 points and vaulted them up in the standings.

Eureka had never had a medalist in the hurdles until Mitchell Danner gave them two. The program record holder in the 300 low took fourth and was also eighth in the 110 high.

In the field, Sears placed fifth and Elijah Skutt followed in sixth in the high jump. Sears collected a third medal, as he finished eighth in the long jump. He became the second Eureka boy to ever collect three individual state medals. The other was Brett Charlton II in ‘15.

The performance capped off a brilliant career for the senior class, which came in with lots of promise and potential as freshmen.

“Take a kid like Mitch Danner. He was seeded ninth in the 110 hurdles and he placed eighth. He came back fourth in the 300, which set the tone. I just think it’s one of those things as far as expectations, they got the job done,” Brett Charlton explained.

“I cannot say enough about the seniors for all of the things they have done for the program. I appreciate all they’ve done and they’re hard work. “

During Thursday's one A event, Elgin Harvest Christian Academy (51) won the team crown. On Saturday, Naperville-based Neuqua Valley prevailed in three A, as their 36 points was two better than Minooka.

Notes: Friday’s field events, which were supposed to start at 2, were pushed back to 5 p.m. because of the extreme weather, as the heat index was in the low triple digits. This is the program’s third trophy, as Eureka took first in one A in ’05 and runner-up in ’14. This is their fifth season in two A. Skutt set the Hornets’ record of 14.96 in the 110 hurdles at the El Paso-Gridley Invitational on June 5.

