Eureka was the site for Friday’s Roger Washburn Invitational.

Elsewhere, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson were part of the contingent at the Ridgeview Invite in Colfax on Thursday.

Roger Washburn Invite

The Hornets swept the team titles, as there 10 squads on each side. Relay winners for Eureka include the four by one (Sophie Musselman, Kayleigh Tharp, Sophie Kaufman and Laurel Munson), (Jake Morin, Dakota Wiegand, Rylan Bachman and Carson Gold), four by four (Kaufman, Claire Albertson, Callie Schumacher and Munson), (Carson Lehman, Bachman, Gabe Schmidt and Charlie Bardwell) and four by eight (Albertson, Schumacher, Natali Roth and Meika Bender). Also getting to the winner’s circle were Bardwell (800), Bender (1600), Gold (triple jump), Munson (long jump) and Lance Wiegand (high jump).

Elly Heineke of LWRB claimed the 3200.

Ridgeview Invite

The LWRB girls took team honors from a pool of 10, as they were powered by Brianna Harms (200, 800 and high jump) and Heineke (1600, 3200), who combined for five first place finishes. Emmie Knepp won the triple jump along with the four by two of Marley Leman, Makenzie Knepp, Brooklyn Getz and Harms. Fieldcrest ran to victory in the four by eight of Claire Phillips, Hannah Schumacher, Emma Martin and Tatiana Serna.

The LWRB boys were second to Ridgeview/Lexington in the team standings out of a group of 10. Colin Delagrange (3200) and Landon Martin (triple jump) were individual winners along with the four by eight of Caden Hodel, Jackson Beer, Toby Ulrich and Colton Rebman. Caleb Krischel of Fieldcrest swept the 800 and 1600.

The Eureka and Fieldcrest girls participated in the McLean County Meet Tuesday afternoon at El Paso-Gridley. Both girls’ teams are back in action this Friday at the Tremont Invite, while the Eureka boys are off to the Clinton Carnival. Both are slated for a 4 p.m. start.